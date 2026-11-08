Bills Injury Report: DJ Moore Cleared for Vikings Game, Dion Dawkins and Alec Anderson Questionable

Buffalo Bills tackle Dion Dawkins and guard Alec Anderson are listed as questionable for the November 9 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings due to injuries sustained in Week 8.

Wide receiver DJ Moore has been officially cleared to play in the Buffalo Bills' Monday Night Football matchup against the Minnesota Vikings on November 9. This positive development resolves one of the key uncertainty factors heading into a critical Week 9 contest at U.S. Bank Stadium. Moore, who had been navigating an upper-body injury, is now fully available to support Josh Allen's passing attack.

Despite Moore's clearance, the Buffalo Bills face significant uncertainty on their offensive line. Starting left tackle Dion Dawkins and starting left guard Alec Anderson are both listed as questionable. Both players sustained injuries during the previous game against the Baltimore Ravens, and neither participated in full practice sessions this week.

Also read Dion Dawkins Misses Second Bills' Practice, Reveals Injury Status for Monday Night

Dawkins, who has been managing a ribs injury, missed the past three consecutive practices. This absence follows a pattern where three straight missed practices typically results in a player being scratched from the game-day roster. Dawkins missed sessions on Thursday and Friday before skipping Saturday's practice as well. Head coach Joe Brady addressed the situation, stating that Dawkins feels good and is fighting hard to be available.

Dawkins emphasized his physical condition in a recent statement to reporters. He mentioned that he has been winning his battles off the field to maximize his chances for Monday. Coach Brady expressed trust in Dawkins's veteran experience, noting that the offensive tackle understands his assignments well enough to perform without full practice reps. Brady confirmed he had a conversation with Dawkins earlier in the week to determine the best path to get him on the field.

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Alec Anderson's status is equally critical for the Bills' offensive protection. The left guard suffered a right ankle sprain on the opening drive of the November 1 game against the Ravens. He exited the field after a pass to Khalil Shakir and visited the team medical tent before returning to finish the game. Anderson was seen wearing a walking boot as he left the locker room, which suggests the injury may be more severe than initially reported.

The severity of Anderson's ankle sprain remains unknown but will heavily influence his participation. He was upgraded to limited participation on Saturday but still carries a questionable tag. The Bills could be missing one, or potentially both, starters on the left side of their offensive line against a Minnesota pass rush that is among the most aggressive in the league. The Vikings record a sack on 12.32 percent of all pass attempts.

On the other side of the ball, receiver Josh Palmer remains ruled out. Palmer pulled a hamstring in the previous contest and will not travel to Minnesota. Defensive tackle Greg Gaines is also listed as questionable due to a calf injury sustained during practice more than a week ago. His availability depends on whether the injury has healed sufficiently for contact drills.

Spencer Brown provided a sign of relief for the Bills' right side. The starting right tackle missed the Week 8 game due to a back flare-up but has returned to full participation. Brown was still limited in earlier practices but improved to full status on Saturday. This allows the Bills to have a healthier right tackle in a game where protecting the quarterback is paramount.

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Other offensive weapons have also made progress. Tight end Dalton Kincaid ditched his non-contact jersey on Friday, indicating a step forward in his recovery. Kincaid is dealing with a ribs and chest injury that emerged during the third quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders on October 18. He is listed as probable for the upcoming game.

Wide receiver Keon Coleman is a new addition to the injury report with a shoulder issue. Like Moore and Kincaid, Coleman was wearing a red non-contact jersey earlier in the week. All three players have been cleared for Week 9 action, providing hope for the Bills' receiving corps. The team will continue evaluating all injured players until the final roster decisions are made.

The Bills will look to maintain their momentum while managing these injury concerns. The outcome of Monday's game may hinge on whether Dawkins and Anderson can protect Josh Allen effectively. With the Vikings' potent pass rush, the health of the offensive line is a decisive factor. Fans and analysts will watch closely as the week progresses to see if the Bills can field their preferred starting unit.