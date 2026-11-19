Buffalo Bills face uncertainty with Dee Alford, Dalton Kincaid, and Damar Hamlin sidelined. Key defensive and offensive players are doubted for the critical November 22 clash against the Miami Dolphins.

The Buffalo Bills are navigating a significant injury crisis as they prepare for their upcoming home game against the Miami Dolphins on November 22. Key defensive starters and offensive playmakers are dealing with various physical setbacks, raising questions about the team's depth chart. Head coach Sean Brady addressed these concerns during the team's first practice session in Orchard Park, New York.

Defensive Backfield Stability in Jeopardy

Cornerback Dee Alford remains in the NFL concussion protocol following his evaluation during the November 15 victory over the New York Jets. Alford left the field late in the first half for assessment but was cleared by an independent neurologist to return. He played on the Jets' first possession after halftime but exited again after absorbing a heavy hit while covering wide receiver Garrett Wilson in the end zone.

Also read Bills' AFC Playoff Picture Overview: Remaining No. 1 Is Top Priority vs. Dolphins

Alford was also removed from the game earlier for a potential head injury evaluation, marking the second time he faced protocol checks during that contest. Safety Amani Hooker faced similar medical attention during the game but was able to stay active. Hooker has since returned to practice, but the repeated exposure to contact raises caution among coaching staff regarding the secondary's availability.

Further complicating the defensive backfield situation is the status of Damar Hamlin. The veteran safety was observed using a scooter with his foot in a walking boot after practice, indicating a lower-body injury. Hamlin is officially listed as limited, a designation that suggests the injury may have occurred during team walkthroughs, which is a rare occurrence for such a setback.

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Offensive Weapons Questionable for Sunday

Starting tight end Dalton Kincaid is dealing with a thumb injury that compounds his existing ankle issue. Kincaid remains on the official injury report and was a non-participant in Wednesday's practice session. His absence adds strain to the Buffalo Bills receiving corps as they attempt to sustain drives against the Miami Dolphins defense.

Linebacker Dorian Williams also missed time during the previous game, sitting out eighteen defensive snaps due to a strained calf. The injury appeared late in the third quarter against the New York Jets. The team subsequently ruled Williams as questionable for the fourth quarter, but rookie Kaleb Elarms-Orr took his place on the field instead.

Coach Brady Defends Depth Chart Resilience

Bills head coach Sean Brady expressed confidence in the team's ability to replace injured players. He pointed to recent performances by other depth players as evidence of their readiness. Brady noted that players like Spencer Brown and Christian Benford have shown willingness to push through physical limitations to remain game-ready for crucial matchups.

Brady emphasized that the team's preparation routine remains consistent regardless of injury status. He stated that he feels confident in the players standing by to step into starting roles if necessary. This sentiment reflects the organizational belief that internal talent can maintain competitive standards even during high-injury scenarios.

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Preparing for the Miami Dolphins Challenge

The team's focus now shifts to ensuring maximum health for the November 22 home game at New Highmark Stadium. The Buffalo Bills must navigate the remaining practice days to determine final active rosters. The uncertainty surrounding key defensive and offensive contributors adds a layer of complexity to the game plan against a divisional rival.

With the Dolphins presenting a significant threat, every available asset on the roster becomes critical. The coaching staff will continue to monitor player status closely. The outcome of the upcoming matchup may depend heavily on which injured players can be cleared to participate before kickoff.