Buffalo Bills Injury Report Before Minnesota Vikings: Dalton Kincaid Returns

Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid returns to full practice ahead of the November 9 game against the Minnesota Vikings, while Josh Palmer remains sidelined with a hamstring injury. Key starters show mixed status for Monday Night Football.

The Buffalo Bills continue their final preparations for Monday Night Football on November 9 with a significant boost in their offensive weapon availability. Tight end Dalton Kincaid returned to full participation in Friday's practice, marking his first complete session since sustaining a rib injury during the third quarter of the team's match against the Las Vegas Raiders on October 18.

Kincaid Returns as Palmer Remains Out

Kincaid's return is a crucial development for Buffalo as they face the second-ranked defense in the NFL. The tight end had been officially limited on Thursday before earning an upgrade to full status on Friday, providing head coach Sean McDermott with renewed options for the passing game. Kincaid contributed significantly in Week 8 against the Raiders, playing 57 percent of the team's offensive snaps and recording four catches for 86 yards and one touchdown.

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In contrast, wide receiver Josh Palmer remains unavailable for the upcoming contest with the Minnesota Vikings. Palmer is expected to miss multiple weeks after suffering a hamstring injury while running a first-quarter route against the Baltimore Ravens on November 1. Defensive tackle Greg Gaines also remains out of the practice rotation due to a calf injury sustained last week. The Bills listed six players as unavailable for Friday's session, while four others participated in a limited capacity.

Offensive Line Concerns and Moore's Progress

Starting right tackle Spencer Brown offered a positive update for the offensive line, participating in limited fashion for the third consecutive practice. His status is monitored closely given the physical nature of the upcoming matchup. Wide receiver DJ Moore also practiced in a limited capacity, continuing his recovery from a shoulder injury that has lingered since returning from the Week 7 bye. Moore returned to the starting lineup against the Ravens, playing 66 percent of snaps for four receptions, 82 yards, and a touchdown.

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Another key wide receiver, Keon Coleman, also took part in limited practice sessions. Coleman led all Bills' offensive skill players with 63 reps during the game against the Ravens but apparently sustained a shoulder injury during that performance. He was listed as limited for practice for the second consecutive day, adding to the complexity of the Bills' skill position decisions before the November 9 showdown.

Defensive Updates and Line Durability

Defensive back Jordan Hancock was listed as limited after the Bills officially opened his 21-day activation window earlier in the week. This procedural step suggests he is moving closer to full availability for the roster, though his on-field readiness for Monday Night Football remains to be determined through further practice evaluations. The defensive unit must adjust to Hancock's potential absence or limited role against a Vikings offense that can exploit gaps in coverage.

The offensive line faces additional scrutiny with left tackle Dion Dawkins fighting through a rib injury sustained in the first half of the win over Las Vegas. Dawkins did not miss any snaps during that game and has an impressive durability record, having missed only two starts since being drafted in 2017. "I'm blessed that I'm getting through it. I pushed through it through the Ravens game, and I'm trying to push through it for this game as well," Dawkins stated after Friday's practice.

Non-Injury Absences and Next Steps

Special teamer Sam Franklin and wide receiver Khalil Shakir both missed Friday's practice for non-injury reasons. Franklin was listed as ill, while Shakir was dealing with a personal matter. Their availability for the high-stakes matchup against Minnesota depends on their recovery and personal schedules. The team also has to manage the ankle injury that affected offensive tackle Alec Anderson on the opening possession of the previous game. Anderson briefly yielded snaps to Austin Corbett before returning to finish the contest.

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The Buffalo Bills will travel to Minnesota to face the Vikings on November 9 in a primetime slot that demands peak physical condition from all roster spots. With Dalton Kincaid back in full gear and Spencer Brown showing incremental progress, the coaching staff has more flexibility to construct their game plan. However, the continued absence of Josh Palmer and the limited status of multiple other key players underscore the physical toll of the early season schedule. The team will continue to evaluate practices leading up to the kickoff to finalize their active roster decisions for Monday Night Football.