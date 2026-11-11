Buffalo Bills Injury Report: Spencer Brown, Dalton Kincaid, Christian Benford, and Damar Hamlin Update Ahead of Jets Game

Buffalo Bills injury concerns after a 23-6 Monday Night Football win at Minnesota involve Spencer Brown and Dalton Kincaid ahead of Week 10.

The Buffalo Bills defeated the Minnesota Vikings 23-6 in a dominant Monday Night Football performance at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on November 9, 2026. While the team improved their record with this convincing road win, the focus immediately shifted to the physical condition of several core contributors. Head coach Sean McDermott and the medical staff are closely evaluating the status of right tackle Spencer Brown, tight end Dalton Kincaid, lead cornerback Christian Benford, and safety Damar Hamlin.

All four players required medical attention during the contest but ultimately returned to participate in the game. The coaching staff will monitor their conditions carefully as the team prepares for its Week 10 matchup against the New York Jets. This evaluation period is critical for determining who will be available for full contact drills during practice later this week.

Also read Bills vs. Vikings Livestream: How to Watch the Monday Night Football Game Online

Spencer Brown rolled his ankle during the first half but displayed remarkable toughness by continuing to play through significant discomfort. He remained on the field for every offensive snap until the final three kneel downs of the game. Brown emphasized his commitment to the sport by stating he is simply playing football because he loves it and looks forward to returning to the field next week.

The immediate question for the coaching staff involves how Brown's ankle responds during the upcoming practice week in Orchard Park. His ability to handle the demands of a full game at right tackle will depend on his recovery progress. The starting left side of the offensive line was already missing key pieces due to earlier injuries from the previous week against the Baltimore Ravens.

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Dalton Kincaid suffered an ankle injury early in the fourth quarter while blocking for wide receiver DJ Moore along the sideline. He was slow to get up after the play but briefly left the field to have his ankle examined and taped before returning later in the same possession. Kincaid demonstrated his resilience by making a five-yard catch with 8:12 remaining to convert a third down.

Christian Benford jammed his wrist while tackling Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson near the end of the first half. He was ruled questionable initially and went to the locker room for evaluation. Although he stayed on the sideline in full uniform, he was pulled for the remainder of the game after logging 28 defensive reps. X-rays on his hand and wrist were reported to be negative.

Safety Damar Hamlin experienced a back flare-up around halftime and received intravenous fluids in the locker room. He missed only four total snaps before returning to action with 5:59 left in the third quarter. His workload remains a point of interest for the training staff as they manage player health throughout the season.

The Bills begin preparation for the New York Jets on Wednesday in Orchard Park. Fans and fantasy analysts should watch the official practice reports for updates on Brown, Kincaid, Benford, and Hamlin. Each player returned to action during Monday Night Football, suggesting the injuries were not expected to cause extended absences.

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Buffalo's visit to New York represents the next scheduled step for the team following their Minneapolis victory. The health of these four players will significantly impact the roster construction for the upcoming divisional rivalry game. The coaching staff will make final decisions based on how each athlete performs during midweek practices.