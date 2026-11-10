Buffalo Bills Defeat Minnesota Vikings in Gritty Road Victory

Buffalo Bills secure a crucial road win against the Minnesota Vikings, driven by James Cook and a stifling defense, while head coach Joe Brady faces scrutiny over offensive strategies.

Head coach Joe Brady led the Buffalo Bills to a hard-fought road victory against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on November 9, 2026. The win improved the Buffalo Bills record to seven wins and one loss, keeping them firmly in contention for the top seed in the AFC. Despite facing a tough defensive unit in Minnesota, the Buffalo offense found a way to execute when it mattered most, securing a win that highlighted both their strengths and lingering weaknesses.

James Cook Dominates Rushing Attack

Running back James Cook was the offensive engine for the Buffalo Bills, carrying the ball 31 times to rack up 107 rushing yards and one touchdown. This performance marked Cook's fourth 100-yard game in eight contests this season, reaffirming his status as the reigning NFL rushing champion. Cook's ability to wear down the Minnesota defensive front was evident in the fourth quarter, where he gained 47 yards on a critical touchdown drive. His resilience against a stingy Vikings defense demonstrated why head coach Joe Brady stated that getting James Cook the ball more often improves the entire offense.

Also read Buffalo Bills vs. Minnesota Vikings Inactives: Who's In, Who's Out For Week 9

Defense Forces Turnovers Under New Scheme

The Buffalo defense, coordinated by Jim Leonhard, held the opponent under 200 yards of total offense for the second consecutive week. Following the team bye week, the unit allowed only one touchdown and 16 combined points against the Baltimore Ravens and Minnesota Vikings. Safety play showed marked improvement with Damar Hamlin and Geno Stone stepping up, particularly following the release of CJ Gardner-Johnson. Inside linebackers Terrel Bernard and Dorian Williams appeared more comfortable in their assignments, helping to force three turnovers in each of the last two wins.

Tyler Bass Kicks Perfect Field Goals

Kicker Tyler Bass contributed 11 points by converting all three field goal attempts and two extra points without a miss this season. Head coach Joe Brady expressed full confidence in Bass, noting that he rarely worries about field goal attempts due to his reliability. Bass had a potential fourth field goal from 54 yards in the third quarter blocked by a false start penalty on center Lloyd Cushenberry. Despite the missed opportunity, Brady praised T-Bass for playing with confidence and performing exactly as expected during the win.

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Offensive Struggles and Penalties Persist

The Buffalo Bills committed eight accepted penalties compared to Minnesota's four, with right tackle Spencer Brown committing two pre-snap penalties. Head coach Joe Brady faced criticism for slow adjustments to the Vikings' heavy pressure and defensive boxes. The offense began its first three possessions in Minnesota territory but yielded only three total points in the first half. Brady's play-calling drew scrutiny for choosing low-percentage options, such as a lateral toss on a third-and-two situation instead of running straight upfield.

Implications for AFC Playoff Standings

The victory maintains the Buffalo Bills' undefeated status in road games under first-year head coach Joe Brady. With seven wins and one loss, the team sits in a strong position for the number one seed in the AFC playoffs. The win serves as a testament to the team's ability to grind out victories even when facing inept opposing quarterbacking and heavy defensive resistance. Moving forward, addressing the offensive penalties and first-half sluggishness will be essential for sustaining this winning trajectory through the remainder of the 2026 NFL season.