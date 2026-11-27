The Buffalo Bills defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 13-10 thanks to a game-winning 57-yard field goal by Tyler Bass, securing a crucial AFC victory.

The Buffalo Bills secured a narrow 13-10 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in a gritty Thanksgiving Day contest. Buffalo kicker Tyler Bass sealed the win by sinking a 57-yard field goal as time expired. The triumph improved the Bills record to 10-1 and solidified their hold on the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

Tyler Bass Delivers Historic Clutch Performance

Tyler Bass made NFL history by becoming the first player to kick both a game-tying and a game-winning field goal of 54 yards or longer in the same fourth quarter. Bass first drilled a 54-yarder early in the quarter to tie the score at 10. He then converted the 57-yard attempt with no time remaining to deliver the decisive win. The kick was perfectly centered through the uprights, leaving no doubt about the outcome.

Also read Bills Beat Chiefs 13-10 on Tyler Bass 57-Yard Field Goal, Keep AFC Top Seed

Defensive Stops Force Chiefs To Punt

Buffalo edge rushers Greg Rousseau and Bradley Chubb were pivotal in preserving the lead. Rousseau recorded his 11th sack of the season, forcing a critical fourth-and-23 situation. This sack halted a Chiefs drive that had been aided by an unnecessary roughness penalty on Bills cornerback Kingsley Suamataia. The defense held firm, forcing Kansas City to punt after a three-and-out sequence.

Special Teams Control Field Position

Rookie punter Tommy Doman Jr. provided essential field position advantages throughout the match. Doman pinned the Chiefs inside their own 20-yard line on three separate occasions. Two of these punts occurred in the final minutes of the game, effectively limiting Kansas City scoring opportunities. His ability to flip the field was instrumental in the Bills low-scoring offensive struggle.

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James Cook Rushes For 117 Yards And Touchdown

Running back James Cook carried the offensive load with 32 attempts for 117 yards. Cook scored his 11th rushing touchdown of the season, extending his streak of consecutive 100-yard games to four seasons. His performance provided the Buffalo offense with necessary production in a game defined by defensive battles and special teams heroics.

Josh Allen Struggles With Interceptions

Quarterback Josh Allen experienced his most challenging performance of the season against the Chiefs. Allen completed passes for only 81 yards and threw two interceptions, both occurring in the red zone. While his turnovers could have been costly, the Bills defense compensated by preventing Kansas City from converting the resulting turnovers into points. Allen acknowledged his struggles following the game but credited the team defense for keeping them competitive.