Buffalo Bills Activate Jordan Hancock and Elevate Shane Buechele for Week 10 vs Jets

The Buffalo Bills made roster moves ahead of their Week 10 game againSt the New York Jets, activating defensive back Jordan Hancock from injured reserve and elevating quarterback Shane Buechele to the active roster.

Roster Adjustments Ahead of Jets Matchup

Hancock Returns from Injury Reserve

The Buffalo Bills have executed significant personnel changes to their active roster in preparation for thier Week 10 cOntest against the New York Jets . These moves, finalized on Saturday, are designed to bolster the teams defensive depth and provide additional quarterback stability as they approach a critical road game. The primary shift involves the defensive backfield,where the organization has decided to bring back a player who had been sidelined for several weeks. This strategic decision reflects the coaching staff's intent to maximize available talent during a congested portion of the NFL schedule.

Defensive back Jordan Hancock has been officially activated from Injured Reserve, marking his return to the active lineup after missing six consecutive games. Hancock was initially placed on the injured list following the game against the Detroit Lions in Week 2 due to a hamstring injury. His absence has been felt by the secondary, but his eligibility for Sunday's game provides a much-needed boost to the defensive backs corps. To create the necessary roster spot for Hancock's promotion, the Bills produced a corresponding shift by releasing defensive back Te'Cory Couch. This transaction clears a spot on the fifty-three-man roster and allows Hancock to contribute immediately to the defensive scheme.

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Quarterback Depth Strengthened

In addition to the defensive adjustments, the Bills have elevated quarterback Shane Buechele for the upcoming game against New York. This elevation marks Buechele's first time being promoted to the active roster for a game during the 2026 season. The move suggests that the coaching staff anticipates potential scenarios requiring additional quarterback support, whether due to performance,fatigue, or unforeseen circumstances. Buechele's presence on the sideline adds a layer of security to the quarterback room, ensuring that the team has prepared personnel ready to step in if neccessary. Practice images from the Kaleida Health Performance Center show Buechele integrating with the first-team offense,indicating his active preparation for potential playing time.

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Squad Preparation and Key Players

As the squad prepares for the challenge at MetLife Stadium, key offensive and defensive stars have been seen participating in practice sessions. Quarterback Josh Allen, wide receivers DJ Moore and Keon Coleman, and running back James Cook were all observed working with the team during the Week 10 practice window. The offensive line, including Dion Dawkins, Connor McGovern, and O'Cyrus Torrence, has also been focusing on synchronization ahead of the Jets' pass rush. On the defensive side, players such as Dalton Kincaid, Tylan Grable and various backup linebackers and safeties have been running drills. The activation of Hancock and elevation of Buechele underscore the Bills' commitment to maintaining roster flexibility and depth as they navigate the second half of the season. The team will look to capitalize on these roster improvements when they seize the field on Sunday.