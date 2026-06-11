WNBA stars Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd publicly confirm they broke up over a yEar ago before Fudd's 2026 draft, addressing rumors and condemning online hate.

Clarification of Personal Relationship Status

WNBA stars Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd have taken the opportunity to publicly address longstanding rumors regarding their personal relationship,confirming that they're no longer together. The duo,who were celebrated as the first pair of college teammaTes to be selected with the top overall picks in consecutive WNBA drafts, appeared on a podcast to dispel narratives suggesting thier professional synergy was linked to a romantic involvement. Fudd joined the show as a guest, and at a specific timestamp in the episode, the two announced that their breakup occurred more than a year prior to Fudd being selected as the number one pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft. This revelation aims to separate their on-court performance from any off-court dynamics that fans and media had speculated about since thier time at the University of Connecticut.

Bueckers, who was the number one pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft by the Dallas Wings, provided further context during the interview, emphasizing that the two had been apart for rather some moment before joining the same professional squad. She noted that they had played an entire season together as roommates and teammates while already having ended their relationship. Bueckers stated that they wanted to share this information directly to correct the record and prevent further speculation about how Fudd earned her draft position. She asserted that Fudd was drafted because she was an exceptional basketball player and a remarkable person, not due to any personal connection. The two were teammates at Connecticut from 2021 through the 2025 season before entering the professional league.

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Professionalism and Squad Dynamics

Despite the confirmation that they are no longer in a romantic relationship, both players stressed the importance of professionalism and thier continued friendship. They highlighted that they have extensive experience managing personal boundaries while maintaining high-level athletic performance. During previous media sessions, Bueckers described their ability to separate personal matters from thier duties on the court, noting that they conduct themselves with the utmost professionalism. They emphasized that they do not let events off the court affect their performance on it. Both players described themselves as great teammates and leaders who are dedicated to helping the Dallas Wings succeed in winning basketball games. Their approach is rooted in countless reps and long-term experience working together.

The Dallas Wings experienced a significant turnaround during the 2026 season, winning a franchise-record twenty-seven games and making the playoffs for the first time in three years. Although they were eliminated in the first round by the eventual champion Golden State Valkyries, the squad showed marked improvement. Bueckers was named to the All-Star team for the second consecutive year, showcasing her elite status in the league. Meanwhile, Fudd made a powerful impression as a rookie, ranking fourth among all novel players with an average of thirteen point one points per game and shooting thirty-nine point seven percent from three-point range. Their individual successes have contributed to the team's overall growth and competitiveness in the Western Conference.

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Addressing Online Negativity and Hate

In addition to clarifying their relationship status, Bueckers used the platform to talk out against the online hate and negativity directed at them and thier supporters. She expressed disappointment at the amount of vitriol they've received, noting that they do not stand for any kind of hate that involves putting others down to elevate oneself. Bueckers explained that they've faced significant backlash and have received hostile messages sent to them,their families and their friends. she stated that they don't associate with or condone such negative behavior and want to control the narrative by addressing the false and hurtful claims that have circulated. The players emphasized that tearing down teammates, friends, or family members is contrary to thier values and what they represent as public figures.

Bueckers questioned why supporters would choose to hate on their teammates and friends,arguing that there is no logical reason to engage in such behavior if one genuinely supports the athletes. She acknowledged that it's unfortunate to have to address these issues so directly, but felt it neccessary to stop the spread of misinformation and cruelty. The statement served as a clear boundary against toxic fandom and online harassment. By addressing these issues head-on, the players hoped to encourage a more positive and respectful discourse around their careers and personal lives. Their candidness has been praised by many as a mature and honest way to handle public scrutiny and protect their mental well-being while continuing to focus on their professional goals.

Historical Context and Future Outlook

The partnership of Bueckers and Fudd holds historical significance in the WNBA, marking the first time since Tina Charles and Maya Moore at UConn in 2010 and 2011 that two college teammates were selected as the top two picks in the draft. This milestone highlighted the depth of talent coming from collegiate programs and the powerful bonds formed on the court. their transition to the professional level has been closely watched, with expectations high for their combined impact on the Dallas Wings franchise. The confirmation that they are friends rather than partners simplifies the narrative around their teamwork, allowing the focus to remain on their athletic abilities and contributions to the game.

As the WNBA continues to grow in popularity and competitive intensity, players like Bueckers and Fudd are at the forefront of shaping the league's culture. Their willingness to be transparent about their personal lives and address controversies directly sets a precedent for openness and accountability. the Wings look to build on their record-setting 2026 season as they aim for deeper playoff runs in the future. With both players demonstrating high levels of skill and leadership,the team remains a formidable opponent in the league. The emphasis on professionalism, mutual respect and standing against hate reinforces the positive values that sports figures can promote. Their journey from college dominance to professional success illustrates the hard work and dedication required to excel at the highest levels of women's basketball.