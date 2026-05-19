Budget Wedding Sparks Debate Online as Guests Face Sleep on Air Mattresses and High Cost

A bride and groom have asked guests to pay $250 each to attend their budget wedding, with some attendees expected to sleep on air mattresses in shared rooms. The controversial invitation has sparked debate online, highlighting modern wedding etiquette and the expectations placed on guests.

A bride and groom have sparked debate online after asking guests to fork out $250 each to attend their budget wedding - despite some attendees being expected to sleep on air mattresses in shared rooms.

The controversial invitation, shared to Reddit, quickly gained momentum after one woman revealed she had been asked to serve as the couple's maid of honour under increasingly awkward circumstances. According to the post, the wedding is set to take place on a Monday. Guests were instructed to arrive Sunday and leave Wednesday for a three-night stay at an Airbnb that would also double as the ceremony and reception venue





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Budget Wedding Unrealistic Costs Modern Wedding Etiquette High Fees For Shared Accommodation Debate On Guest Expectations During Weddings Classless Wedding Practices

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Budget Wedding Sparks Debate Online as Guests Face Sleep on Air Mattresses and High CostA bride and groom have asked guests to pay $250 each to attend their budget wedding, with some attendees expected to sleep on air mattresses in shared rooms. The controversial invitation has sparked debate online, highlighting modern wedding etiquette and the expectations placed on guests.

Read more »