Compare the LG B6, Samsung S85H, and Roku Pro Series OLED TVs to find the best budget option. We analyze brightness, gaming features, and value for money.

The television industry is witnessing a significant shift as budget-friendly OLED displays enter the mainstream market, challenging the long-standing dominance of backlit LED technology. For years, consumers relied on LED panels due to their low cost and acceptable color performance, yet these screens struggled to reproduce true black levels because their single giant backlight illuminated the entire panel even during dark scenes. This limitation is now being addressed by organic light-emitting diode technology, where millions of microscopic pixels generate their own light independently, resulting in superior contrast and energy efficiency.

OLED Technology Surpasses LED Standards

OLED panels have effectively replaced standard LED televisions as the new benchmark for mid-range home entertainment systems. The fundamental advantage lies in the self-emissive nature of OLED pixels, which allows for perfect blacks and infinite contrast ratios that backlit LEDs simply cannot achieve. While LG and Samsung have historically led the premium segment, aggressive competition and improved manufacturing efficiencies have driven prices down, making these high-fidelity displays accessible to a broader global audience. This price reduction has created a complex landscape for buyers who must now navigate competing features from major brands and emerging challengers.

Also read Samsung OLED Matte Displays Glare-Free Technology 2024 Models

LG B6 Offers Best Value for Gaming Enthusiasts

The LG B6 stands out as the top contender for budget-conscious gamers seeking a feature-rich OLED experience at a highly competitive price point. Powered by the alpha-8 AI Processor Gen3, this 48-inch television utilizes artificial intelligence to upscale lower-resolution content, such as YouTube videos, to near-4K clarity, enhancing the viewing experience for older media. The TV supports Dolby Vision HDR, a format that LG licenses for its budget models, delivering a color depth of 68 billion colors compared to the one billion found in standard HDR10. This licensing commitment ensures more realistic and accurate color reproduction on the LG B6 compared to competitors that omit Dolby Vision support.

Gaming performance on the LG B6 is robust, featuring a native 120Hz refresh rate that can be extended to 144Hz with Variable Refresh Rate support. The television is equipped with four HDMI 2.1 ports that facilitate 4K output and include low-latency modes compatible with NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync, making it an ideal choice for console owners. Additionally, a built-in ambient light sensor automatically adjusts shadow brightness and contrast based on the room's lighting conditions, optimizing image quality without manual intervention.

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Financially, the LG B6 presents an exceptional value proposition. Although the manufacturer suggests a list price of $1,200 for the 48-inch model, aggressive promotional pricing often reduces this to $599 at retailers like Best Buy during sales events. This 50% discount effectively halves the cost of entry for OLED technology, offering a suite of premium gaming and content features at a fraction of the usual expense.

Samsung S85H Leads in Brightness and Longevity

While the LG B6 wins on pure price, the Samsung S85H OLED TV provides superior visual performance in well-lit environments and potentially longer product support. The S85H achieves a Standard Dynamic Range peak brightness of 470 nits, which is nearly double the 253 nits produced by the LG B6. In High Dynamic Range mode, the Samsung unit reaches 833 nits, outperforming the LG panel by approximately 10%. This higher brightness ensures that live cable television and standard video content remain vivid and clear even in rooms with significant ambient light.

The Samsung S85H also matches the gaming capabilities of its rival, featuring a 120Hz panel and support for Nvidia G-Sync and Variable Refresh Rate. With a manufacturer suggested retail price of $1,200 that can drop to $799, the S85H remains more expensive than the LG B6's promotional lows. However, its higher peak brightness and anticipated longer software support period position it as the stronger long-term investment for users who prioritize image luminance and future-proofing over the lowest possible initial cost.

Roku Pro Series Delivers Superior Size and AI Upscaling

The Roku Pro Series introduces a disruptive pricing model by offering a larger 55-inch OLED panel for an MSRP of $1,000, undercutting both LG and Samsung 48-inch models. This brand-new entrant to the premium TV market allows consumers to secure more screen real estate for $200 less than the standard budget OLED price. The Roku Pro Series achieves a peak brightness of 800 nits and includes Dolby Vision support, ensuring a high-quality viewing experience that rivals established tech giants.

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Technically, the Roku Pro Series features a 120Hz panel and custom Roku Smart AI upscaling to enhance lower-resolution content. However, potential buyers must accept a limitation in connectivity, as the TV is equipped with only two HDMI ports compared to the four found on the LG B6. This constraint may hinder users with multiple gaming consoles or peripheral devices. Despite this drawback, the combination of a larger screen, competitive brightness, and aggressive pricing makes the Roku Pro Series a compelling alternative for buyers willing to trade connectivity options for size and value.