Summer vacation season is officially underway, and for families who have not finalized their travel plans, there are still plenty of opportunities to enjoy memo

FLOOD WATCH for most of our area from 7 pm Sunday through 7 pm Tuesday. Isolated 6"+ rain totals are possible and could result in flooding.

Summer vacation season is officially underway, and for families who have not finalized their travel plans, there are still plenty of opportunities to enjoy memorable trips without the high prices and large crowds often found at traditional vacation hotspots.to We Are Austin to share destination alternatives that offer family-friendly fun, outdoor adventure, and value for travelers looking to make the most of their summer budgets.in southern Utah. Known for its stunning red rock landscapes, outdoor recreation, hiking trails, and proximity to some of the country's most breathtaking natural scenery, Greater Zion offers families an opportunity to experience adventure and exploration while avoiding some of the congestion found at more traditional summer destinations.

Head to For travelers seeking a classic Southern California vacation experience, Tornatore also recommended Buena Park. Home to family attractions, entertainment, dining, and theme park experiences, Buena Park provides visitors with many of the benefits of a Southern California getaway while often delivering greater value than neighboring tourist destinations. Head toIn addition to destination recommendations, Tornatore shared several money-saving strategies for summer travel.

She encouraged families to consider nearby alternatives to popular tourist hotspots, travel during midweek periods when rates may be lower, and look for destinations that offer built-in value through bundled attractions, outdoor activities, and family-friendly experiences. With flexibility and a little planning, families can often discover destinations that deliver memorable experiences while stretching their travel budgets further.

Roads close in San Marcos due to oversized load striking power lines, causing outages San Marcos Emergency Services stated Sunday evening that I-35 near Aquarena Springs was closed in both directions at Exit 207 after an oversized load struck powA large crash shut down both directions of I-35 in north Austin Sunday morning. APD now says that all lanes have since reopened.

APD says that the call for the cLightning struck two homes within minutes of each other early Monday in neighborhood south of Marble Falls, destroying one house and damaging another, accordingOne person was pronounced deceased after being transported following a crash in east Austin on Sunday. ATCEMS reported around 1 p.m. that medics were at the scenThe Lower Colorado River Authority opened one floodgate each at Tom Miller Dam and Lake Bastrop Dam Monday morning to release floodwaters following overnight st





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