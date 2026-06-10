Budget Caravan Makeovers: How to Transform Your Motorhome on a Shoestring

The caravan holiday trend is booming, but with luxury models costing up to £850,000, many are turning to affordable renovations. 'The Caravan Girl' Hayley Rubery shares her top tips for upgrading a caravan for under £1,000, from painting and floor tiles to new curtains and door handles, showing how simple changes can create a stunning transformation.

Caravan holidays are experiencing a surge in popularity, fueled by celebrities like Gemma Collins, Stacey Solomon, and Coleen Rooney embracing motorhome travel. This trend is reflected in the significant increase in bookings reported by holiday park operators such as Haven, Away Resorts, and Waterside.

Additionally, online marketplace Gumtree has seen demand for campervans, motorhomes, and caravans rise by 133% since the start of the year. While high-end motorhomes can cost up to £850,000, many Brits are exploring more affordable alternatives, including purchasing older caravans and renovating them to avoid the hefty price tag of a new, luxury model. This has sparked a growing interest in caravan makeovers, with enthusiasts seeking budget-friendly ways to transform outdated vehicles into stylish living spaces.

Hayley Rubery, a 35-year-old from Essex, has become a prominent figure in this movement. Known as 'The Caravan Girl' by her online following, she shares her expertise in thrifting and upcycling, demonstrating how to renovate caravans cost-effectively. Hayley, who moved to Norwich eight years ago for a slower pace of life, leverages her creative skills to turn unwanted items into bespoke caravan features. She asserts that a complete transformation can be achieved for under £1,000.

Her approach focuses on simple, impactful upgrades that refresh both the interior and exterior without requiring a massive financial outlay. One of the most cost-effective changes is a fresh coat of paint. Hayley painted the exterior of her own caravan white with £100 worth of paint and added a green stripe using a £20 spray can from Amazon, achieving a striking look. Paint is versatile and can be applied to both interior and exterior surfaces.

Choosing subtle shades for interiors can elevate the space, and basic paints start from as little as £10 per can. Retailers like Wickes, Dunelm, and Dulux offer a range of affordable emulsions. Floor tiles are another simple upgrade, with peel-and-stick options especially popular among renters due to their easy removal. Hayley uses stick-on floor tiles costing £35 from TikTok Shop in her kitchen, praising their quality.

For a more permanent solution, affordable tiles from Wickes and other suppliers provide a cheap and cheerful refresh. New curtains can dramatically alter a room's ambiance, shifting from a dated 'grandma's living room' to a modern living area. Hayley retained her caravan's original layout but updated it with fresh curtains, making a huge difference. Retailers like Dunelm, Homefords, and MRTREES offer blackout curtains and blinds at low prices, starting from £7.50.

Swapping out door handles is a minor change with a major impact. Hayley recommends replacing old knobs with new ones from IKEA or Dunelm to spruce up cupboards and cabinets. Simple black handles or decorative knobs can be purchased for as little as £4-£12, instantly elevating the space's aesthetic.

Finally, fine furnishings and decorative trimmings complete the look. Hayley loves hunting for bargains in second-hand stores and discount retailers like Poundland and Home Bargains. Upgrading pillows, cushions, soft furnishings, frames, artwork, and kitchen accessories can transform a dark, wooden interior into a cohesive, stylish environment. These small touches make a massive difference, proving that a caravan makeover doesn't have to break the bank





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Caravan Renovation Budget Upgrades Motorhome Makeover Thrifting Upcycling Hayley Rubery The Caravan Girl DIY Home Decor Affordable Caravan Holiday Caravan

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Route 66 Centennial Caravan Kicks Off at Recovering Will Rogers State Historic ParkThe Route 66 Centennial Caravan launched from California's Will Rogers State Historic Park, marking the iconic highway's 100th anniversary while highlighting the community's recovery from recent wildfires. The event featured classic cars, live music, and remarks from preservation leaders, symbolizing resilience and the enduring legacy of both the Mother Road and entertainer Will Rogers.

Read more »

Caravan breaks are back in as holidays abroad become uncertainHoliday park operators, Gumtree, and luxury models are making the trend popular. Renovating old caravans can be done for less than £1,000.

Read more »

Budget Caravan Renovations Surge in Popularity Amid Rising Holiday CostsAs overseas travel becomes uncertain and staycations expensive, caravan holidays are gaining popularity. Hayley Rubery, known as 'The Caravan Girl,' demonstrates how old caravans can be renovated for under £1000, turning them into stylish and comfortable mobile homes while making a profit through flips.

Read more »

Budget Caravan Renovations Boost Affordable UK Holidays Amid Travel UncertaintyAs overseas travel becomes riskier and staycations pricey, caravan holidays are booming. One woman shows how to transform an old motorhome for under £1,000, turning a profit and capturing a growing trend.

Read more »