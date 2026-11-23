Frontier Airlines will introduce its first-ever first-class seats on flights starting March 5, 2027, with pre-reclined seats, extra legroom rows, Starlink Wi-Fi and no free snacks.

Frontier Airlines announced it will roll out its first-ever first-class seats on flights beginning Friday, March 5, 2027. Reservations are already open, and the airline expects to finish updating its planes by the March launch.

Frontier First Class Seat Details

Introductory one-way bundles start at $129. Those bundles include the upgraded seat, two checked bags, a carry-on bag and priority boarding, according to a news release. The first two rows will feature eight wider first-class seats, with two on each side and no middle seats. The seats are designed without a reclining mechanism and are pre-reclined at a fixed angle.

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Passengers in rows three through eight will get extra legroom. Some of those rows will have guaranteed empty middle seats as part of the cabin update. To complete the makeover, Frontier added high-speed Starlink Wi-Fi and USB-C charging ports to every seat in the first eight rows. The airline said the changes are part of a broader effort to improve its in-flight experience while keeping its affordability focus.

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We are reimagining our entire in-flight experience and transforming what customers can expect when they fly Frontier, all while maintaining the signature affordability and value they count on, Bobby Schroeter, chief marketing officer at Frontier Airlines, told Fox News Digital. Frontier first class will not have complimentary in-flight service. Front-row passengers will need to purchase snacks and beverages out of pocket.

Industry Shift Toward Premium Services

Frontier is not completely abandoning its ultra-low-cost model, but the real demand these days is for premium, with more customers demanding better seats and more perks, Clint Henderson, the New York-based managing editor of The Points Guy, told Fox News Digital. A growing number of passengers are willing to pay more for things like extra legroom and even first class, Henderson noted. He said the move follows a growing industry trend.

The low-cost model is not quite dead, but it is certainly on life support in the US, Henderson said. We have seen Spirit go out of business, and Frontier and Allegiant pivot their business models to try to seize more of the demand for premium, he added. Delta, United, Southwest, JetBlue, Alaska and American are all now offering basic economy fares that match Frontier on price while also providing better perks and more premium products, Henderson said.

The cabin makeover drew mixed reactions on Reddit, a forum in which passengers have long complained about Frontier's thin, unreclining seats. One user warned, After two hours, you will swear you were sitting on concrete, while another suggested bringing an inflatable seat cushion. One flight passenger who tested the new seats noticed they do not recline, though the angled design felt comfortable on a four-hour flight, the person said. I hope they roll out free drinks and snacks, though.

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Passenger Reactions To New Seating

It feels so weird to be first class but handing over my card for a cocktail, the user wrote. Others questioned whether a non-reclining seat without complimentary perks deserves the label at all. No recline is crazy for first class, one person wrote, while another dismissed the cabin as second class at best.

There are no guarantees in the airline industry, but Frontier is betting it can more than make up for the loss of a few of its regular coach seats by charging more for those seats up front, Henderson said. Frontier is positioning its first-class product as a sort of first-class light, Henderson explained.

He added, There is probably a limit to how much customers will pay for the reduced service, but my bet is that it will perform very well and be an exciting development in the airline wars.