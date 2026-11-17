Casper Kelly's horror comedy Buddy arrives on DVD and Blu-ray on December 8 2026. The film earned $27 million globally against a $3 million budget and features Keegan-Michael Key.

Casper Kelly's horror comedy Buddy arrives on DVD and Blu-ray on December 8 2026. The home video release follows the film's successful theatrical run which included a collector's edition with an exclusive introduction from director Casper Kelly. Roadside Attractions and Saban Films issued a press release confirming these home media details for fans of the genre.

Buddy Release Date And Physical Formats

The core announcement sets the official home entertainment launch for December 8 2026. This date marks the transition from theatrical and digital viewing to tangible media ownership for audiences. Collectors can also pre-order a limited edition VHS release from Witter Entertainment starting November 24. The VHS packaging includes a book-style slipcase featuring a custom orange cassette. Fans receive an exclusive video introduction by director Casper Kelly with this limited physical release.

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Plot Synopsis And Starring Cast

The narrative centers on children trapped inside a sinister 1990s-style children's television series. They must escape Buddy a malevolent anthropomorphic orange unicorn voiced by Keegan-Michael Key. The film stars Cristin Milioti Delaney Quinn Patton Oswalt Michael Shannon and Topher Grace alongside Key. Casper Kelly directed the film and co-wrote the screenplay with Jamie King. Kelly developed the concept after rewatching shows like Barney & Friends and Pee-wee's Playhouse with his own children.

Box Office Performance And Critical Reception

Buddy first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival on January 22 2026. The film subsequently hit theaters on August 28 2026. It became Roadside Attractions' first film since the COVID-19 pandemic to earn $20 million domestically. The film grossed $27 million in the United States and Canada against a $3 million budget. Review aggregator data from 138 critics' reviews shows strong critical approval. The consensus calls it an inventive hilarious and creepy descent into pop culture madness.

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International Distribution And Digital Launch

Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions acquired international distribution rights in October 2026. This deal reportedly valued in the high seven figures expanded the film's global reach. The film was released digitally on October 13 2026 preceding the physical media launch. It carries an R rating for bloody violence some drug content and language involving children. These factors define the mature tone suitable for its target horror comedy audience.

Home Video Special Features

The home video release includes special features like theatrical social media spots and a theatrical teaser. These bonus materials provide additional context for viewers interested in the production process. The collector's edition ensures that new audiences can experience the film through premium packaging. This release strategy capitalizes on the film's breakout status from the Sundance Film Festival.