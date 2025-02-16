Buddy Hield Ties Steph Curry's NBA Three-Point Contest Record in Thrilling Performance

Buddy Hield, a new addition to the Golden State Warriors, showcased his exceptional three-point shooting skills at the 2023 NBA Three-Point Contest, tying Steph Curry's record for most points in a single round.

The Golden State Warriors have a rich history of exceptional shooters in the NBA , with Steph Curry and Klay Thompson solidifying their place among the league's greatest marksmen. Joining this illustrious lineage is new Warriors guard Buddy Hield , a consistently potent three-point threat throughout his career.

Hield showcased his prowess on the national stage at this year's NBA Three-Point Contest, aiming to etch his name alongside Curry and Thompson as the only Warriors to claim victory in the prestigious competition. Hield exploded onto the scene in the first round, racking up an impressive 31 points. This remarkable performance tied him with Curry for the most points scored in a single round of the NBA Three-Point Contest, a testament to his shooting accuracy and consistency. However, Hield's journey ultimately came to an end in the final round, falling just one point short of defeating Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro. Despite the narrow defeat, Hield's 31-point outburst served as a reminder of his exceptional shooting abilities.While Hield is experiencing a challenging season, shooting a career-low 36.3% and averaging 11.5 points per game, his performance in the three-point contest illuminated his undeniable talent. The San Francisco crowd roared with approval as Hield, known for his clutch shooting, stole the spotlight. Curry, widely regarded as the best shooter in NBA history, held the single-round record prior to Hield's tie, making this achievement even more significant for the veteran guard. Hield previously won the 2020 NBA Three-Point Contest as a member of the Sacramento Kings, proving his prowess on the national stage. Although he couldn't reclaim his title, Hield delivered a historic performance that left fans and analysts in awe





