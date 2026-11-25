BUDDiiS single AAO leads Japanese sales while ESSENSE Festival relocates from New Orleans. Detailed chart rankings for ILLIT, Vaundy, and veteran artists follow.

The title track "AAO" by the group BUDDiiS serves as the opening theme for a TV anime and has secured the top position on the latest Japanese music charts. Released on November 18, the single achieved remarkable commercial success immediately upon launch. It moved 678,171 copies in its debut week to lead sales figures. The song also placed at number two for digital downloads and number six for radio airplay. Its total score increased by approximately 7.7 times compared to the previous week.

BUDDiiS Leads Competitors in Early November Rankings

BUDDiiS maintained strong momentum with another release, "Mugendai LOVE!!!," which also debuted on November 18. This track jumped from number 48 to number 2 in the overall rankings. It sold 251,610 copies, securing the second position in sales. The song also saw its total points rise by about 6.2 times week over week. The group Boku ga Mitakatta Aozora entered the chart at number 5 with their single "Boku wa Mikata da." Their ninth single, released on November 18, sold 94,282 copies. This placed the track at number 3 in sales and number 4 on radio charts.

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ESSENSE Festival Relocates After Three Decades in New Orleans

The cultural landscape of entertainment news also featured the announcement that the ESSENSE Festival of Culture is moving away from New Orleans. The event concluded its three-decade run at the historic location. Organizers stated that while the memories were made and history was written, it is time for a change. This shift marks a significant transition for one of the most prominent cultural festivals in the United States. The relocation affects the scheduling and location for fans and performers alike.

Chart Positions for Vaundy, ILLIT, and EBiDAN

EBiDAN secured the third spot with "Yes! Tokyo," leading in video views and ranking at number two for streaming. Vaundy placed at number six with "Shiwaawase," which also reached number three in streaming metrics. The group ILLIT occupied two consecutive spots with "You're Under Arrest" at number eight and "It's Me" at number nine. "It's Me" climbed from number 10 to number 9, showing a 12.2 percent increase in total points. The song also ranked number six for streaming and number five for video views. M!LK rounded out the top ten with "That's! Chojo" at number nine. Their track "Bakuretsu Aishiteru" rose from number 13 to number 11, ranking number three for video.

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Keisuke Kuwata and Veteran Artists See Chart Surges

Legendary singer-songwriter Keisuke Kuwata appeared at number seven with "Kamigami no Tasuki." This drama theme for Nippon TV arrived on digital platforms on November 16. It topped both radio and download charts upon release. Kuwata's 2007 hit "Ashita Hareru kana" also re-entered the charts at number 95. Meanwhile, Hiromi Ohta's 1975 vintage hit "Momen no Handkerchief" debuted at number 93. Following reports of her passing on November 12, the song soared to number 24 for downloads. It also reached number 11 for radio and number 45 for karaoke streams.

Emerging Artists and Streaming Growth in Top 20

Several emerging acts showed significant growth in the lower top twenty rankings. FRUITS ZIPPER's "Power of Love" surged from number 64 to number 16. The track sold 37,289 copies, placing at number 4 for sales. Its total points grew by 155.1 percent in the previous week. Lienel climbed from number 61 to number 29 with "Ai no Dabada." The single sold 12,882 copies, ranking number 8 for sales, with total points up 64.7 percent. BESTie's "Love Options" moved from number 43 to number 35. This track saw streams and downloads increase by about 20 percent from the prior week. INI's "Present" moved up one spot to number 13, ranking fifth for streaming.

Fujii Kaze Returns to Charts After Piano Recital

Singer-songwriter Fujii Kaze returned to the rankings following his live performances. He held the Fujii Kaze Piano Recital on November 20 and 21. The event was streamed on YouTube for a global audience. Consequently, his track "Garden" climbed from number 94 to number 80. Another track, "Hana," returned to the chart for the first time in approximately one year. This resurgence highlights the lasting impact of his live performances on digital consumption. The combination of physical sales, digital downloads, and streaming data continues to drive the dynamic nature of the Japanese music industry.