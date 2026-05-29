Budapest Deploys 4,000 Officers for Unprecedented Security Operation Ahead of Champions League Final

Hungarian police are mounting the largest security operation in Budapest's history for the Arsenal vs. PSG Champions League Final, with nearly 4,000 officers, specialized units, and extensive crowd-control measures in place to manage an expected 10,000 ticketless fans.

Hungarian authorities are preparing for an unprecedented security operation in Budapest ahead of the UEFA Champions League Final , where Arsenal will face Paris Saint-Germain. The match, scheduled for Saturday at the 67,155-capacity Puskas Arena , has prompted police to deploy close to 4,000 officers-the largest single operation in the city's history.

Each club has received an allocation of 17,000 tickets, but law enforcement estimates that an additional 10,000 ticketless fans will travel to the Hungarian capital, significantly increasing the complexity of crowd management. The security posture includes not only regular patrols but also specialized units such as motorcycle squads, mounted police, dog teams, and drone operators, all aimed at maintaining public order and ensuring the safety of both residents and visitors.

Major General Dr. János Zoltán Kuczik, commander of the operational force, emphasized a zero-tolerance stance toward any conduct that threatens public order.

'We will take decisive action if we encounter any behaviour that disrupts public order,' he stated. Hungarian police have spent the past three weeks analyzing the behavioral patterns of both Arsenal and PSG fanbases in coordination with UEFA security experts. The convergence of supporters from London and Paris is recognized as a high-risk factor, and the police aim to mitigate potential incidents through proactive planning and intelligence-led deployment.

Reinforced call centres with multilingual staff capable of speaking French and English have been established to assist fans and respond to incidents efficiently. To facilitate smooth movement and reduce congestion, authorities are urging attendees to use public transportation. Dedicated bus services will transport fans from the airport to designated zones in the city. Organized marches to the stadium will begin at 3 p.m., ahead of the 6 p.m. local time kickoff.

For those without tickets, a fan zone equipped with large screens will broadcast the match, providing an alternative gathering point and helping to alleviate pressure around the stadium perimeter. The comprehensive security and logistics plan reflects Hungary's commitment to hosting a safe and memorable European final, balancing the excitement of one of football's premier events with the imperative of public safety in an era of heightened security concerns





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