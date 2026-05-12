Buda Police Seek Public's Help Identifying Burglary Suspects

Buda police are asking for the public's help identifying two suspects connected to a series of gas station burglaries that investigators have nicknamed the 'Jack and Jill' cases. The suspects stole several items from behind the counter and took a bag of chips before leaving the store. The Buda Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division believes the same male suspect is connected to all three incidents.

Buda police are asking for the public's help identifying two suspects connected to a series of gas station burglaries that investigators have nicknamed the 'Jack and Jill' cases.

According to the Buda Police Department, burglaries were reported on March 27, April 17, and April 29 at two different gas stations in the city. The suspects first broke into the Rise-N-Stop gas station at 101 Jack C. Hays Trail during the early morning hours of March 27 and stole several items from behind the counter. The male suspect later returned to steal additional items.

The same man and woman burglarized the Garlic Creek Country Market gas station at 970 RM 967 during the early morning hours of April 17 and took a bag of chips before leaving the store. A third burglary happened on April 29 at the Rise-N-Stop gas station, where the male suspect returned alone and stole food and drinks from the business. The Buda Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division believes the same male suspect is connected to all three incidents.

Authorities are asking the public to review surveillance video posted on the department's social media accounts. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Valdez at 737-233-6020 or submit anonymous tips through Hays County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-324-TIPS (8477)





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Buda Police Gas Station Burglaries Jack And Jill Cases Rise-N-Stop Gas Station Garlic Creek Country Market Gas Station Burglary Suspects Surveillance Video Anonymous Tips Crime Stoppers

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