Bud Light's Super Bowl Ad Garners Praise After Dylan Mulvaney Controversy

Bud Light's Super Bowl ad featuring Shane Gillis, Post Malone, and Peyton Manning receives praise from industry experts and observers. The ad's lighthearted approach and focus on relatable themes are seen as a successful strategy to reconnect with the brand's core audience after the Dylan Mulvaney controversy.

Bud Light 's Super Bowl ad, featuring comedian Shane Gillis , singer Post Malone , and football legend Peyton Manning , has received widespread acclaim from industry experts and observers. The ad portrays Gillis and Malone as the 'Big Men of the Cul-de-sac,' two middle-aged suburban homeowners who enliven a neighbor's dull party by launching cans of Bud Light , acting as invitations, at their neighbors' doorsteps using a leaf blower.

This impromptu act attracts a throng of revelers to 'the end of the cul-de-sac' for a boisterous celebration, which draws the attention of Manning, who is impressed by the capacity of Gillis and Malone's custom cooler.John Saputo, a beer distributor for Anheuser-Busch/InBev with operations in Ohio and Florida, commended Bud Light's ad, stating that it signifies the company's return to its core values. Saputo, a seasoned industry veteran with 40 years of experience, declared this ad to be one of the best he has encountered. He believes it expands the Bud Light brand's appeal to a broader consumer base, positioning Bud Light as an approachable and universally accepted American lager.Bud Light has faced significant backlash following its partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney in 2023. Customers who perceived the once-iconic American brand as injecting left-leaning politics into its advertising expressed their disappointment, resulting in a sharp decline in sales. Harry Schuhmacher, the publisher of Beer Business Daily, observed that Bud Light's decision to engage Gillis, Post Malone, and Manning was a strategic move to rekindle its connection with its core audience. Schuhmacher emphasized that Bud Light has historically been associated with humorous, lighthearted, and relatable ads, and this new campaign effectively returns to that formula. Audience reception to the ad has been overwhelmingly positive, ranking it as the seventh top Super Bowl commercial on USA Today's Ad Meter.Overall, Anheuser-Busch secured four spots in the top ten of the Ad Meter. Schuhmacher asserts that the collaboration with Gillis and Manning is a more natural fit for Bud Light's brand image compared to Mulvaney, and that this strategic shift could potentially stem the decline in sales. He points out that Bud Light has always resonated with a working-class demographic, evoking associations with relaxation, barbecues, and country music. Schuhmacher concludes that Bud Light has taken the right steps to address its recent challenges. Despite acknowledging that some customers may not return to the brand, he remains optimistic about its potential to attract a new generation of 21-year-old consumers.Saputo also expressed confidence in Bud Light's future prospects. Schuhmacher believes that Bud Light's changes extend beyond mere marketing adjustments and reflect a fundamental shift in the company's corporate culture to better align with the values of its core customer base. He states that no other consumer goods brand has learned a more profound lesson than Bud Light, which became synonymous with DEI and woke ideology. He believes that the company's recent course correction demonstrates a willingness to adapt and cater to the expectations of its traditional customer base





