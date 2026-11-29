How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks-Oklahoma City Thunder: Injuries, Betting Lines, Starters, Storylines The Bucks are nearly a quarter of the way through the season a

Oct 7, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Brayden Burries drives around Oklahoma City Thunder guard Anthony Pritchard during the second half of a preseason game at Paycom Center.

Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectThe Bucks are nearly a quarter of the way through the season and on pace to make a run at the worst record of all-time if they continue to pick up wins at this rate. A 113-98 loss in Detroit doomed Milwaukee to its 18th loss in 20 games.

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Owners of the humbling winning percentage .100, the Bucks are back home to host the last two Western Conference champs as they close out November. The Bucks are 1-13 this month, which includes an 0-6 mark at Fiserv Forum, which has still seen just one victory back on Oct. 26 over Indiana.