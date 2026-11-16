Bucks Fall to Hawks After Blowing 22-Point Lead in Second Quarter Collapse

The Milwaukee Bucks suffered a 113-106 loss to the Atlanta Hawks after blowing a 22-point lead, driven by a disastrous second quarter and poor shooting from key stars.

The Milwaukee Bucks suffered a devastating 113-106 defeat to the Atlanta Hawks at Fiserv Forum on November 15, 2026, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Despite holding a commanding 22-point lead with 53 seconds remaining in the second quarter, the team failed to close out the contest due to a severe offensive slump that undid their early momentum.

Second Quarter Collapse Defines Loss

The Milwaukee Bucks surrendered 37 second-quarter points while scoring just 16, erasing their entire advantage in a single period. Head Coach Taylor Jenkins had emphasized the need for a perfect 48-minute performance, warning against the offensive droughts that have plagued the team throughout the season.

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During that critical quarter, the Bucks shot a dismal 6-of-24 from the field and committed 18 turnovers. In stark contrast, the Atlanta Hawks capitalized on these errors, scoring 11 points off the mistakes and shooting 52.2% from the field to outscore Milwaukee by 21 points in the segment.

Star Players Struggle to Maintain Efficiency

Tyler Herro's performance continued to decline as he scored only five points on 2-of-13 shooting. This marked a significant drop from his strong start to the season, where he averaged 22.3 points in the first eight games. Herro struggled in the four games leading up to this matchup and saw limited action in the second half against Atlanta.

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Meanwhile, Damian Lillard andAJ Green also combined for just 11 points on 4-of-20 shooting. The quiet nights from the primary scorers allowed the role players to dictate the game's flow in the second half, preventing a total blowout despite the lack of production from the team's top options.

Role Players Step Up in Absence of Stars

Kasparas Jakucionis emerged as the standout performer, recording a career-high 25 points in 26 minutes. Jakucionis shot 9-of-16 from the field and 4-of-10 from three-point range while adding five rebounds and five assists, providing the necessary spark when the offense stalled.

Gary Trent Jr. also contributed significantly with 18 points and three steals on 7-of-16 shooting. Prior to this game, Trent had recorded only seven games with played and averaged low minutes, but he seized the opportunity early in the first quarter to energize the team.

Future Outlook and Tactical Adjustments

The loss highlights the Bucks' recurring issue with inconsistent quarter-by-quarter execution. The team's inability to maintain defensive intensity and offensive efficiency during the second quarter allowed Atlanta to recover from a significant deficit.

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Looking ahead, the Milwaukee Bucks must address their turnover problems and poor shooting streaks. Coach Taylor Jenkins will need to instill greater consistency to prevent similar collapses in future matchups against competitive Eastern Conference rivals.