Bucks County resident tests positive for measles

A Bucks County resident has tested positive for measles, according to the Bucks County Health Department.

The resident is an adult who recently traveled to an area of central Pennsylvania that has reported several measles cases this year, officials said. Health officials said the resident is an adult who recently traveled to an area of central Pennsylvania that has reported several measles cases this year.

“Given the ongoing measles outbreak in parts of Pennsylvania, it is reasonable to expect additional cases may be reported here in Bucks County,” Bucks County Health Department Director Dr. David Damsker said. The person's vaccination status is unclear, but they are no longer contagious, health officials said. The Bucks County Health Department said it has notified health care providers whose offices the person is known to have visited. The county will help providers notify patients who may have been exposed.

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People infected with measles generally begin to experience symptoms within 10 to 14 days of exposure. Early symptoms of measles include a cough, runny nose, red eyes, headache and sneezing. A rash typically follows, starting on the face and hairline before spreading downward.

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“Fortunately, across Bucks County we overall tend to see very high rates of vaccination against measles, which prevents further spread and keeps most infections mild in the rare instance that they occur. If you’re unsure of your vaccination status and want to make sure you’re protected, check with your doctor," Damsker said.

If you believe you may have been exposed to measles and plan to seek medical treatment for symptoms, the Health Department strongly encourages you to contact the health care facility before visiting to inform staff of the potential exposure so they can take appropriate precautions.