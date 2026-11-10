Bucks County man with lengthy criminal history arrested in gun, drug bust

Police seized 20 guns and drug paraphernalia from a Bucks County man's home after uncovering an alleged drug operation.

A Bucks County man with a criminal history spanning more than 20 years is behind bars after police said they dismantled a drug and gun operation operating out of a residential neighborhood.

Charles Vandenberg was arrested following an investigation that uncovered 20 firearms, ammunition, a ballistic vest and drug paraphernalia inside his Bensalem Township home. Police said the investigation began with a traffic stop at an intersection in Bensalem Township during the summer of 2026. That stop ultimately led investigators to what they described as a large-scale drug operation allegedly run by Vandenberg.

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McVey said investigators believe others were involved in the operation, but that Vandenberg was the primary suspect and possessed most of the weapons. According to police, Vandenberg was one of three men involved in an alleged attempt to steal drugs in Bristol Township. During the incident, a van was set on fire while people were sleeping inside a nearby home. A fire official who responded to the blaze was injured and later died from those injuries.

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The Bucks County district attorney said the men could only be charged with arson in connection with the incident. Authorities said Vandenberg was out on bail at the time of his latest arrest but is now being held without bail. Investigators are continuing to examine the firearms recovered from his home, including where the weapons came from and whether any were used in other crimes.

McVey credited cooperation among local, state and federal law enforcement agencies for the investigation, emphasizing that drug and gun activity extends beyond municipal boundaries.