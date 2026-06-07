Buckle Up, Carr Could Be Ready To Take UW For Long Ride

Near the end of the third spring practice, everything changed in an instant for Quaid Carr as a University of Washington football player. Maybe for good. At tha

Redshirt freshman Quaid Carr runs around the corner in the Spring Game. | Dave Sizer photo Near the end of the third spring practice, everything changed in an instant for Quaid Carr as a University of Washington football player.

Maybe for good. At that moment, the redshirt freshman from Riverside, California, went from the back-up to the No. 1 running back. Jordan Washington, a sophomore and the previous spring starter, lay prone on the artificial surface with a neck injury, surrounded by trainers, waiting for an emergency vehicle to drive into Husky Stadium and take him away.

After Washington went down, the Huskies threw two passes and fed the ball to Carr for a 2-yard gain and then brought practice to an early end out of respect for the fallen teammate. Everyone gathered around coach Jedd Fisch, knelt down, dropped their heads and said a prayer on his behalf. Under these sensitive circumstances, the 5-foot-11, 189-pound Carr took over the position.

Thereafter he did everything that was asked of him over the next month among six other runners. And he did it well. Quaid Carr breaks the tackle of linebacker Donovan Robinson. | Dave Sizer photo This is one in a series of articles -- going from 0 to 99 on the UW roster -- examining what each scholarship player and leading walk-on did in spring practice and what to expect from them going into fall camp.

As everyone got to know Carr better, he showed off his impressive speed, proved to be feisty more than once and demonstrated he had a sense of humor. Quaid Carr , shown with Beck Walker and Ryken Moon is the top running back coming out of spring ball. | Dave Sizer photo Unofficially, the Huskies handed the ball to him 57 times for 359 yards and 3 touchdowns in team situations.

Carr had 10 rushes of 10 yards or more, including a 65-yard sprint up the middle to the end zone during the 13th practice. As the new face in the top job, Carr had to stand up for himself on a couple of occasions. In the fourth practice -- his first as the first-unit guy -- he got picked up and thrown down by defensive tackle Elinneus Davis.

Carr quickly jumped to his feet, got in Davis' face and showed his displeasure before they were separated. In practice No. 9, he gained 14 yards, but took a hit to the facemask from sophomore safety Paul Mencke Jr. and loudly protested this treatment. Mencke shoved him away, but Carr still had the last word.

On the next play, Carr covered the 10 yards to the end zone and dunked the football over the crossbar with little trouble after he scored. He also was the guy who saw an official throw a flag in the sixth practice that sailed well away from everyone, tracked it down himself and dutifully delivered it to the grateful referee. Typical of spring ball, Carr had to be ready at all times to take advantage of his opportunities.

The window sometimes could be small to show off his abilities. During the 12th practice, Carr drew a spring-high eight carries. Yet in the Spring Game, he ran the ball just once for a 4-yard gain with the Huskies choosing to throw it most of the evening. When Fall Camp opens in August, Carr should consider himself a veteran now and well versed in what he needs to do.

He'll play one way or the other. The Huskies put Carr to work at the end of the 2025 season, inserting the then true freshman against Purdue at home and Boise State in the LA Bowl. He rushed the ball four times for 14 yards, with a long run of 8 yards against the Boilermakers. He also caught a pass for 5 yards.

So he's got a taste of the real thing. Transfers Jayden Limar from Oregon and Trey Cooley from Troy should be cleared for Fall Camp and the injured Washington could be given the OK to return, as well. Yet Carr showed he can handle the job and he might not give it up. Loading recommendations...

Please wait while we load personalized content recommendationsDan Raley has worked for the Seattle Post-Intelligencer, Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Fairbanks Daily News-Miner, as well as for MSN.com and Boeing, the latter as a global aerospace writer. His sportswriting career spans four decades and he's covered University of Washington football and basketball during much of that time.

In a working capacity, he's been to the Super Bowl, the NBA Finals, the MLB playoffs, the Masters, the U.S. Open, the PGA Championship and countless Final Fours and bowl games.





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