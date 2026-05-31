Buckingham Palace Accused of Sheltering Prince Andrew Amid Epstein Email Scandal

A survivor of Jeffrey Epstein has accused Buckingham Palace of protecting Prince Andrew after officials were alerted to emails questioning his conduct as Britain's trade envoy six years ago. The allegations suggest the Palace failed to act despite knowing Andrew could face a criminal investigation. Newly released emails appear to show Andrew sharing sensitive government information with a business associate during his tenure. Police are investigating claims of misconduct in public office, while additional allegations of inappropriate behavior during Royal Ascot in 2002 have surfaced. Labour MP Rachel Maskell calls for a public inquiry into the royal household's accountability.

An alleged survivor of Jeffrey Epstein has accused Buckingham Palace of 'protecting' Prince Andrew after officials were reportedly alerted six years ago to emails raising questions about his conduct as Britain's trade envoy .

Jess Michaels, who says she was sexually assaulted by Epstein in New York in 1991 when she was 22, launched a blistering attack on the Palace as scrutiny intensifies over what royal officials knew about allegations involving Andrew and when they knew it. Her intervention comes after reports that Buckingham Palace received thousands of emails in 2020, including correspondence allegedly showing Andrew sharing sensitive government information with a business associate during his decade-long tenure as a trade envoy.

Court documents suggest the material was handed to the Lord Chamberlain, the most senior official in the royal household, as part of a wider cache of around 30,000 emails. Ms Michaels claimed the institution failed to act despite being made aware of information that could potentially expose Andrew to criminal investigation.

'Six years ago, the Palace knew Andrew wasn't just a problem, he could face a criminal investigation. And they sat on it,' Ms Michaels said in a statement to The Telegraph. The former prince was arrested in February on his 66th birthday on suspicion of misconduct in public office and later released under investigation.

The police inquiry centres on allegations that he shared confidential government information with convicted paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein while serving as the UK's special representative for international trade and investment between 2001 and 2011. Newly released emails appear to show messages between the pair, as more than 3 million documents were published relating to Epstein.

Documents released through court proceedings and material linked to the Epstein files appear to show Andrew forwarding official reports relating to overseas trips to Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam and China in November 2010. Andrew has denied any wrongdoing. Last week it also emerged that detectives are examining claims that Andrew allegedly behaved inappropriately towards a woman during Royal Ascot in 2002.

The woman at the centre of the allegation is understood to have been working as a temporary waitress at the prestigious Berkshire racing festival during Queen Elizabeth's Golden Jubilee year. At the time, Andrew was a senior working royal and attended the meeting alongside his brothers, the future King and Prince Edward. The claims have renewed questions about the relationship between Andrew and Epstein, which has remained under intense scrutiny for years.

Virginia Roberts Giuffre, one of Epstein's most prominent accusers, alleged that she had been trafficked to Andrew when she was 17 years old. Andrew repeatedly denied her allegations and denied ever meeting her. Ms Michaels suggested the Palace's alleged failure to act had consequences beyond the investigation itself.

'Protecting him meant doubting her. Virginia Roberts Giuffre was telling the truth, and she didn't live to see them admit it. That breaks my heart and it should break everyone's,' she added.

'This is what institutions do. They protect powerful men and leave the people they harmed to carry it.

' She also welcomed the decision by British authorities to investigate Andrew, while criticising what she described as years of inaction. 'I'm glad the UK is finally investigating,' she said. 'A little late, but it's the very least they could do.

Meanwhile our own government named us as victims, shields the men who harmed us and still treats us like the problem.

' The controversy has also prompted calls for wider scrutiny of the royal household. Rachel Maskell, the Labour MP for York Central, said the latest developments raised serious questions about accountability within institutions connected to the monarchy. Appearing on BBC Radio 4's Today programme, she said: 'The web grows ever darker and that is why we have got to address the issue of unaccountable power and also the abuse of power in high office.

' The Labour MP called for a public inquiry and said she wanted parliamentarians from both Houses to examine the operation of the royal household. She added that 'the system built around the royal household has to be reviewed'. The growing row centres on claims that Andrew passed correspondence to businessman Jonathan Rowland, a close associate and former chief executive of Banque Havilland, while carrying out his role as trade envoy





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