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The Big Ten announced that Ohio State and Nebraska will kick off Saturday at noon. Ohio State leads the series against Nebraska with a 10-1 record overall and has won all four matchups with Ryan Day as head coach.

The teams have not met in Lincoln, Neb. , since 2021. KEMBA Gives Back: $35,000 Donation Supports Toys for Tots The spirit of giving is alive and well in Central Ohio! KEMBA is supporting the Toys for Tots drive with a generous $35,000 check presentation, helping spread hWhitehall Police are seeking help to find missing juvenile Bryce Collins, reported missing early Nov. 16 from the Valerie Lane area.

Also read Nebraska Cornhuskers Shut Out Rutgers 31-0 in Historic Big Ten Win

Officers searched nearby without success. Call 614-237-6333 with tips. Ohio farmers are using hundreds of gallons of diesel a day to bring in this year’s crops -- and rising fuel prices are cutting into what they earn. Police issued a statewide Endangered Missing Adult Alert for Renee Mitchell, 62, who walked away from her Columbus West Side home Monday.

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She has memory issues and was last seen in purple fleece, blue sweatpants.