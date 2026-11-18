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Ohio State has put themselves in an interesting spot to make the College Football Playoff. The Buckeyes head to Nebraska on Saturday in a must-win game.

Buckeye fans should keep an eye on games across the country in hopes of shaking up next week's rankings. Over 60 residents of a South High Street homeless encampment must leave by Dec. 1 as 25 acres are sold for redevelopment. Residents fear trespass arrests as City Council weighs resources and shelter capacity. A person was hospitalized with critical injuries after a car crashed into a tree along Joyce Avenue just off Westerville Road on the northeast side of town.

Also read Road Struggles Highlight Ole Miss’ Failure for CFP Return

Police were not sure what led to the crash. An investigation wasColumbus City Schools superintendent Dr. Angela Chapman takes personal health leave Columbus City Schools Superintendent Dr. Angela Chapman is on personal health leave. Deputy Superintendent Kathryn Moser will serve as her designee while Chapman recovers at home, with a planned return in January. OSU-area student says his car was broken into twice in two months, and his girlfriend’s car was hit too.

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He says police offered little help despite video and AirPods tracking, so he’s taking it to City Council.