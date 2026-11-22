Ohio State’s loss at Nebraska could have ripple effects far beyond the final score, potentially pushing the Buckeyes out of the AP Top 25 for the first time since 2011 and setting up a rare twist in college football’s

Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith runs in a touchdown against Nebraska's Victor Evans III during the first half of an NCAA college football game n Lincoln, Neb.

, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026. Ohio State’s loss to Nebraska could have ripple effects far beyond the final score, potentially pushing the Buckeyes out of the AP Top 25 for the first time since 2011 and setting up a rare twist in college football’s most famous rivalry. After falling 31-28 on the road, Ohio State dropped to 7-4 and could be knocked out of the AP poll.

Also read Nebraska beats Ohio State 31-28, ending Buckeyes playoff hopes

If that happens, Ohio State's annual rivalry against that team up north would feature two unranked teams for the first time since 1987. The Buckeyes had surged several spots to No. 14 in the College Football Playoff rankings just days earlier, but the defeat ended any remaining postseason path. Ohio State had been clinging to a glimmer of playoff hope with three losses, but a fourth effectively shut the door. For Nebraska, the win marked a long-awaited breakthrough.

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