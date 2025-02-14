Buckeye Talk: Ryan Day's Hiring Prowess & NFL Draft Prospects

Stephen Means and Stefan Krajisnik discuss Ryan Day's recent hire, analyzing its impact on the 2025 defense and Day's overall coaching strategy. They compare Day to Nick Saban and delve into the potential for Ohio State to break the NFL draft record for most players selected.

Published: Feb. 14, 2025, 10:00 a.m. Listen to Buckeye Talk , your favorite Ohio State football podcast, five days a week with Stephen Means, Stefan Krajisnik and Andrew Gillis. On this Friday episode of Buckeye Talk , Stephen Means and Stefan Krajisnik discuss how they feel about Day’s most recent hire of. They look at the decision from a micro level regarding what it means for the 2025 defense.

But also have a discussion at the macro level about Day, his hiring practices and why he’s well on his way to establishing something that could one day be on the same level as Nick Saban.Ohio State football is in the mix for one of the top tackles in the 2026 class: Buckeye Breakfast Cotie McMahon and Elsa Lemmila power No. 9 Ohio State women’s basketball to an 87-84 OT win over MinnesotaRead the automated transcript of today’s podcast below. Because it’s a computer-generated transcript, it may contain errors and misspellings.lists like Ryan Day’s history of like hiring people. They mentioned Bill O’Brien as a good hire. And I’m like, we all think it would have worked, but like, we don’t know that.Yeah, yeah, yeah, I’m like 50 % sure it would have worked, but hey, man, he likes to throw the ball and Ryan Day likes to run the ball when he should throw it.Yeah, I was listening to, I think it was Ward and, Ward and Berm. They were like, you know, he’s had good hires. Chip worked out and Bill Bryan was a good hire. And I’m like, well, we think it was a good hire. We never really saw it at practice.It’s it’s very obvious when dudes are trying to like make sure they don’t lose relationships, it’s hilarious They stop doing their jobs. It’s it’s Anyway, all right speaking of doing their jobs Welcome back to buckeye talk at Stephen means and step on Christic This is technically going to be your Monday pot, but you’re hanging on a Friday. We’re not gonna do any pods next week we’re gonna take the week and just reset with a lot because It has been a long six months. Stephane has been here since the end of July and it just feels like every other day there’s been something, whether it’s hires, whether it’s JJ, whether it’s Will Howard, whether it’s football games, whether it’s losing to Michigan, whether it’s all of a sudden this might be the greatest football team on the planet, right? It’s a lot happening and I think there comes a point where you have to just kind of press the reset button a little bit. Especially with all the change we’ve had at Buckeye Talk over the last two years So we’re gonna take the next week after this pod and just Reset and then Stefan and I will come back the following Monday. I’m also just going on vacation for a couple of days. That’s I’m leaving the country butListen, if you’re going to a place with palm trees and sunshine, you don’t have to record a podcast. That’s the rules.Yeah, yeah, yeah. That’s that’s me. Now imagine us sitting on here and I just got palm trees in the background and you’re in snowy Columbus like, yeah, Steven. Yeah, yeah, yeah. That would be an unhinged, maybe we might do that one day. Not this time, not this time. Stephanie and I will come back in a couple of, in a week from Monday and we’ll start diving into some bigger picture stuff, some big 10 tier stuff. I know obviously the NFL draft is the combine is coming upon us. And so we’ll talk about that. I know there’s 15 people.who have been invited from Ohio State. We’ll dive into that list on a future pod. For right now.Who do you think that’s not on that list has the best chance of being drafted if Ohio State is going to break the record? The Georgia and 22 at 15 players taken in that draft. That’s the record. So 15 players invited to combine. look at the list and I think all of them will get drafted. So out of probably.Yeah, so I would imagine G Scott and Josh Fry are probably the two options of can they be the 16th guy?I think G-Scouts an intriguing prospect for a football team who is a championship contender already and is looking for a wrinkle with their seventh round pick. So part of me leans that way. But also part of me leans towards Josh Friar as a two-year starter at right tackle with some position flexibility Because I don’t think he’s a surefire tackle in the NFL He might be a guard so you can but you can play him outside Both have a case so I’ll leanI mean, they carry more offensive linemen on a 53-man roster than tight ends, so I’ll lean Josh Friar just because of that.I think so too. think because of the positional need and because of the experience, like he played in Chip Kelly’s offense and obviously the NFL respects Chip Kelly’s office. He’s just got six million to go be a coordinator there.To be fair, hold up, before you, we gotta make sure, the NFL does respect Chip Kelly. The Raiders respect him so much that they gave him $6 million.That’s true. That’s true. Not everyone has Raiders money apparently to spend or they do, but they think it’s not worth spending six million on a coordinato





clevelanddotcom / 🏆 301. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

BUCKEYE TALK OHIO STATE FOOTBALL RYAN DAY NFL DRAFT COACHING STRATEGY NICK SABAN HIRING PRACTICES

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ryan Day Lays Out Bold Career Goal When Asked About Leaving Ohio State for NFLDay spent two years as an NFL assistant earlier in his coaching career.

Read more »

Ryan Day Commits to Ohio State Despite NFL SpeculationOhio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day addresses questions about a potential move to the NFL after winning the 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship.

Read more »

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day leaves door open for coaching in NFLWould Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day consider leaving college football for the NFL? He at least left the door open.

Read more »

Ohio State football’s Ryan Day is losing his offensive coordinator and mentor to the NFLOhio State football is losing its offensive coordinator to the NFL.

Read more »

Ryan Day Knew Justin Kelly Might Leave for NFL After ChampionshipOhio State head coach Ryan Day reveals that he and former offensive coordinator Justin Kelly discussed the possibility of Kelly leaving for the NFL after winning a national championship. Day hired Kelly despite this knowledge, believing in his ability to lead the Buckeyes to victory.

Read more »

Ohio State football could continue an impressive NFL Draft trend: Buckeye BreakfastOhio State football is looking to extend an impressive streak in the 2025 NFL Draft and potentially break a record.

Read more »