Buckeye Police Officer Indicted on Aggravated Assault Charges

Buckeye Police Officer Carri Carrico was indicted by a grand jury on Wednesday following an independent criminal investigation into two separate use-of-force incidents involving people in police custody.

Buckeye Police Officer Carri Carrico was indicted by a grand jury on Wednesday following an independent criminal investigation into two separate use-of-force incidents involving people in police custody .

Chief Robert Sanders requested the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office investigate the officer in January, leading to aggravated assault charges and Carrico's current suspension without pay. Carrico was previously celebrated as a nonprofit Mothers Against Drunk Driving hero after leading her division with 27 driving under the influence arrests and 35 investigations in 2024. The independent investigation into Carrico focused on two separate use-of-force incidents involving people who were already in police custody.

While specific details of the encounters have not yet been made public, the findings were severe enough for a grand jury to hand down aggravated assault charges in both cases. Sanders urged his West Valley community not to let the actions of one officer tarnish the reputation of the entire department, not by the conduct of one individual, but by the character and professionalism demonstrated daily by the overwhelming majority of our officers.

The criminal indictment marks a stunning fall from grace for Carrico, who has spent years in the law enforcement spotlight. Before joining the force in Arizona, she served as a deputy with the Riverside County Sheriff's Department in California, where her street policing was highlighted. Now, the celebrated officer could face a criminal trial and the end of her policing career.

BPD's Professional Standards Unit is currently wrapping up its administrative investigation, and officials say additional information will be released as it becomes available. Carrico was celebrated as a





FOX10Phoenix / 🏆 83. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Buckeye Police Officer Indicted Aggravated Assault Charges Use-Of-Force Incidents Police Custody

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

San Diego Police officer pleads not guilty to child sex abuse chargesSan Diego Police officer Brandon McGibbon, who has been charged by a federal grand jury with five counts of child sexual abuse offenses involving three minor victims, pleaded not guilty in court on Tuesday.

Read more »

Suspect to plead guilty to Terrell police officer’s murderDarrian Cortez Johnson is expected to plead guilty and receive a life sentence for the 2024 fatal shooting of Terrell Police Officer Jacob Candanoza during a traffic stop on Highway 34.

Read more »

Met Police Officer Loses Case for Discrimination After Being Denied Work-From-Home ArrangementA Met Police officer has lost his case for discrimination after being denied a work-from-home arrangement. PC Paul Heard moved to Suffolk despite working for the Met Police in Croydon, south London, and complained that his new commute was exhausting and made him tired. He was denied his request to work from home and instead offered a job in Stratford, one hour's commute away, which he still failed to go into work. The officer was assessed as fit for full hours on adjusted duties and it was stated that he should continue with agile working. However his request to work from home was denied by the Met, which said that they currently have no roles available that would allow working from home to the extent required and no public contact.

Read more »

Buckeye police officer facing charges after two use-of-force incidentsA Buckeye police officer is on unpaid leave after a grand jury brought indictments against her following two separate use-of-force incidents.

Read more »