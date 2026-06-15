Bucket list bargains: Ten can't-miss Denver activities that won't break the bank

Twenty bucks can buy you tickets to a baseball game, rides on roller coasters, a night at the drive-in and more.

Twenty bucks can buy you tickets to a baseball game, rides on roller coasters, a night at the drive-in and more. We all dream of a relaxed, carefree summer — but it’s hard to stay loose as costs start to rack up.

Still, you might be surprised at how affordable some metro area attractions remain; a few bucks at these can buy you some serious fun. From nostalgic experiences and classic events to outdoor adventures and ice cream, there are plenty of ways to soak up the season without overspending. Here are the top ten things to include on your budget-friendly bucket list. , where the Tower of Jewels has stood since 1908.

Rides are both historic and new, and their lines are seldom long. Catch thrills on the Wild Chipmunk roller coaster, enjoy the Ferris wheel and circle Lake Rhoda aboard the steam train. Lakeside entry is just $5 and ride coupons are 50 cents each . Unlimited rides on weekday evenings are $25, while all-day access is $35.

Funnel cakes and other carnival fare also come cheap. Another nostalgic gem, the 88 Drive-In Theatre is the last of of its kind in the metro area. This summer marks the drive-in’s fiftieth season, and little has changed over the years; sound is still broadcast from an FM radio station. Doublenightly for just $10 per person, and children under the age of twelve are free.

Stocked with buttery buckets of popcorn and classic concessions, the snack bar helps keep tickets cheap. To pack in your own picnic, buy a $10 food permit from the box office . Once again, the Rockies standings aren’t looking too promising. But still, crowds of hopeful fans and casual beer-drinkers will fill the stadium this season.

For the cheapest entry, visit the Rockpile ticket office near Gate A two hours prior to a game. Admission is first-come, first-served, but as low as $4 for adults and $1 for children and seniors. Secure your seats, along with a hot dog and a cold Coors, then clamber up to the sunny centerfield bleachers for a classic summer experience.have returned to Wash Park this season, with an enterprise now managed by Denver Parks & Recreation.

The beloved swan pedal boats remain, offering a whimsical ride around Smith Lake for $35 an hour. Alternatively, pairs can climb aboard one of the park’s new pink flamingo-shaped pedal boats for an hourly fee of $25. Canoes, tandem kayaks and surrey bikes go for the same rate, and paddleboards are just $15 an hour. Snag one without a reservation and enjoy an afternoon at the lake without leaving the city..

By providing both rentals and transportation, Adventure West grants easy access to the thrilling Golden whitewater park. This local outfitter also operates along a lazy stretch of the South Platte River: Float for a couple of hours, then end right next to the Breckenridge Brewery location in Littleton. All-day tube rentals start at $22, and tickets for two shuttle rides are $15 per person. Packages for both services cost between $37 and $42.

With its blooms at their most vibrant, summer is prime time to visit the Denver Botanic Gardens. Avoid the crowds and save on admission costs by booking one of the sunrise or evening yoga sessions. Priced at $14, these one-hour guided practices welcome all abilities to find their flow in a serene setting. Otherwise, you can visit this Cheesman Park attraction for $22.

It also hosts fun silent disco yoga classes and a series involving vinyasa, live violin music and a group picnic — bring your own wine!provide a bounty of local ingredients, there’s something so satisfying about picking your own produce. Berry Patch Farms offers just that, with rows of fresh fruit set against panoramic mountain views. Pluck strawberries throughout the season, along with tart cherries in July and juicy blackberries come August.

Red and gold raspberries generally ripen just before the end of summer, so there’s often a reason to revisit this family-owned organic farm. While there, stop inside its quintessential red barn for more seasonal and handmade goods. With its peaceful lakes and prairie grasslands, few would guess that the Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge was once a chemical weapons manufacturing site.

Step inside its visitor center to discover the history of this restored urban sanctuary, then get out to explore. Entirely free to visit, the park features twenty miles of trails and an incredible wildlife drive. See bison against the backdrop of the skyline, along with prairie dogs, mule deer, white pelicans and many more species just outside the city. , this homegrown chain has ten locations, but none are more famous than the giant milk bucket-shaped outpost in LoHi.

Though a line down the block is common, its scoops of creative flavors are well worth the wait. During the summer, swing by on Saturday evenings for free Lindy Hop lessons and live music at the Can, or head over to the factory on West Colfax Avenue for more fun.have rallied behind the craze, including Moodswing, a massive hub that debuted this year in Elyria-Swansea.

With one of the largest, it features six outdoor and six indoor courts that can be rented by the hour for $20 to $30, paddles and balls included. The atmosphere is welcoming to both serious players and latecomers to the trend, and There’s also ample co-working space. The dining concept serve all-day options like breakfast burritos, brick oven-fired pizzas and happy hour drinks, and Moodswing frequently hosts special themed events. No paywall.

Always accessible. We’re always watching out for you and our community — but we need your help to keep us going strong. Help keep Westword free and in print every week. is a writer and digital marketer who founded her up-and-coming agency, Campsite Creative, in 2022. At heart, she’s a lover of adventure looking to blend work with her passions for hiking, skiing and exploring Colorado.

She covers outdoor recreation for Wacts as the editor of Travel Lemming, and has been featured in numerous publications for her insights on must-have experiences.





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