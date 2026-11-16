Buck Mason Dungarees And Apple Duo Review

Senior editors review Buck Mason Dungarees, Apple iPhone Duo, Rhinoshield cases, Merz b. Schwanen tees, and other tested products for the month.

The Strategist staff engages in constant research to evaluate products for inclusion in their Best in Class rankings, while also identifying the newest market releases and reassessing long-standing favorites. To provide readers with a behind-the-scenes look at their current evaluations, the editorial team has shared detailed notes on the items they have been actively testing over the past month. These reviews cover a diverse range of categories including denim, technology, accessories, and apparel, offering insight into what is currently capturing the attention of professional reviewers.

Buck Mason Dungarees Fit And Fabric

After recently sifting through vintage military fatigues at the boutique Sorbara, a staff member left the store seeking a utility bottom characterized by large pockets and a wide, straight fit through the leg. Shortly after this realization, the Buck Mason Dungarees were spotted, leading to a quick decision to test the new item against established wardrobe staples. The reviewer now wears these pants more frequently than their previous go-to, the Citizen of Humanity Aylas, citing a superior comfort level and aesthetic appeal for daily wear.

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The Dungarees draw direct inspiration from 1940s naval dungarees, featuring design elements such as patch pockets, a lived-in wash, contrast seams, and a black-button fly. Constructed from 100 percent Japanese cotton denim, the fabric is designed to loosen and mold to the wearer with repeated use. The 29-inch inseam hits the top of the foot, while the mid-rise design ensures comfort during extended periods of all-day wear. The drape through the legs is described as straight and wide, distinctly avoiding the flare or barrel silhouettes that can sometimes complicate fit.

Steele Canvas Tote And Merz b. Schwanen Tee

Interest in canvas totes has grown among the staff, with one reviewer frequently carrying a two-toned bag from Steele that evokes vintage colorways from the brand. The tote is noted for its incredible sturdiness and high capacity, drawing comparisons to medium L.L.Bean totes in terms of utility. Since the reviewer began carrying it, the bag has attracted frequent questions from strangers, including a recent interaction where a prominent bag enthusiast stopped to snap a photo after an event, serving as a significant stamp of approval for the product.

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In the realm of basic apparel, another editor transitioned from Brooklinen cotton-cashmere sheets to a new white tee from Merz b. Schwanen for the cooler weather. The shirt features a blend of 70 percent cotton and 30 percent cashmere, resulting in a fabric that is predictably very soft to the touch. The fit is relaxed rather than structured, a preference the reviewer has developed in recent times. The small swan logo sewn at the hem is also highlighted as a distinctive detail that elevates the basic garment, emphasizing that the little things matter significantly in this category.

Apple Duo Performance And User Experience

After spending two weeks with the Apple iPhone Duo, the reviewer remains uncertain about being a full-fledged fan of the device. The large, matte inner screen offers a compelling experience for reading articles and clearing out an inbox when the device is fully opened. However, the reviewer notes that the utility of this screen is somewhat offset by the annoyance of lacking Face ID and the physical weight the device adds to a pocket, making it less than ideal for comfortable carrying.

Despite these drawbacks, the device has made it more comfortable to leave the heavy laptop at home, as the bigger screen allows for tolerable emergency Google Docs edits. The reviewer acknowledges that the app is not optimized for the Duo screen, leading to frustrations with the unusually large keyboard, but remains adaptable. The overall sentiment is one of balanced ambivalence; the device is simultaneously more useful and more annoying than initially expected, with hopes that a shift in sentiment may occur once more applications optimize for the large screen format.

Rhinoshield Case And UGG Boot Comfort

A staff member tested the Rhinoshield brand after receiving a strong recommendation to forgo the typically suggested OtterBox. The decision was driven by a desire to avoid the anti-yellowing issues that had previously marred a transparent case purchased on Etsy, which turned an unsightly yellow after just a couple of months. Rhinoshield promises a lifetime anti-yellowing guarantee on its ClearX cases, a claim that has held true after nearly six months of use where the case remains as clear as the day it was purchased.

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The Rhinoshield case is described as sleek, slim, and very durable, having survived several drops with barely any scratches and zero hint of peeling or cracking. In the footwear category, a pair of UGG boots is praised for being extremely comfortable and cozy, with a shaft that reaches halfway up the knee, a notable height for someone who is five-eight. The shearling lining is luxurious and toasty, and the boots can be folded down for a different look. The thick, grippy sole is expected to perform well on icy sidewalks this winter, justifying the steep price point for those seeking quality winter gear.

Lip Care And Workout Apparel Skepticism

Tretinoin use over the past four years has left lips and chin prone to flaking and redness during cold months, leading to a reliance on Lip Grease for the last three weeks. This clear, peppermint-y formula is described as greasy in a positive way, offering a plush and buttery feel without the stickiness of a gloss. The product is made with lanolin, moisturizing oils like jojoba and kukui, and vitamin C. The chubby stick application is favored, and even after the sheen wears off, the lips remain supple.

The Toronto-based brand behind Lip Grease is trusted for its understanding of cold-weather needs, as the formula was created by a mother-daughter duo, the latter of whom struggled with Accutane-related dryness. This background provides confidence in using the product on sensitive, dry skin. The brand is also releasing new items, keeping their product lineup active. Finally, skepticism remains regarding halters as workout tops, as they appear to sacrifice function for fashion, a stance the reviewer maintains until proven otherwise by actual usage data.