The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a tough test ahead of them when they head to Detroit to face off against the Lions. The Lions are 7-2 and boast one of the best al

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield warms up before a game against the Atlanta Falcons | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connecthave a tough test ahead of them when they head to Detroit to face off against the Lions.

The Lions are 7-2 and boast one of the best all-around offenses in the NFL, and the Bucs are 3-6 behind a league-worst passing attack. Tampa Bay needs everything in its arsenal to have a chance against the Lions, but unfortunately, it could be missing its starting quarterback. Baker Mayfield is dealing with a foot injury that could keep him out for Week 11, and his status has been up in the air.

Also read What We Saw From Baker Mayfield at Buccaneers Practice and What it Means

The Bucs held their Thursday practice around noon — so what was Mayfield's status? Thankfully for the Bucs, it was a positive update. Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield on the field before the game at Bank of America Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Mayfield was indeed participating during Thursday's practice, and he looked healthy during the open media window.

Mayfield was able to do a hopping mobility drill without any difficulty to start off practice. After that, he was able to throw, and it didn't look as if he had much difficulty with that, either.and that his focus would be on returning for Week 12's Monday Night Football game against the NFC South-leading Carolina Panthers. He looked healthy during the open media window, however, so it will be interesting to see how the Bucs handle this week's quarterback preparation.

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The Buccaneers are holding media availability for either Mayfield or Daniels after 1 p.m. Whichever quarterback is present will be a good indicator of who the Bucs will start on Sunday. Should Mayfield be unable to go, undrafted free agent rookie Jalon Daniels will take his place. Daniels has started three games for the Bucs so far this year, going 1-2 in those contests and throwing three touchdowns to five interceptions.

Mayfield is 2-4 under center for the Bucs and has thrown three touchdowns to four interceptions on the year. The Bucs will face the Lions at 1 p.m. in Detroit at Ford Field on Sunday. Whether or not Mayfield is under center for that contest remains to be seen. River Wells is a sports journalist from St. Petersburg, Florida, who has covered the Tampa Bay Buccaneers since 2023.

He graduated with a journalism degree from the University of Florida in 2021. You can follow him on Twitter @riverhwells.