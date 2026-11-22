The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are expected to heavily feature running back Bucky Irving in their upcoming game against the Detroit Lions, with quarterback Baker Mayfield questionable due to injury. Irving has seen increased workload recently, averaging 5.3 yards per carry in his last three games. However, he faces a stern test against Detroit's league-best sprint defense, which allows only 90.4 yards per game. The Buccaneers plan to utilize Irving in both the running and passing gamEs to compensate for a struggling passing attack, aiming to control the clock and keep the offense manageable despite the defensive challenge.

Reliance on Bucky Irving Due to Offensive Struggles

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are preparing for a critical matchup against the Detroit Lions with a clear game plan centered around running back Bucky Irving . With quarterback Baker Mayfield dealing with a foot sprain, the Buccaneers have placed their offensive hopes squarely on Irving's shoulders. Head coach Todd Bowles indicated that Mayfield is improving but has not yet made a definitive decision on his availability,leaving the team to brace for a scenario where Irving carries the bulk of the workload. this approach is a necessary adaptation given the struggles of the passing game,particularly after the departure of veteran receiver Mike Evans, which has left the receiving corps unable to provide consistent support. The squad is looking to emulate their recent success when Irving has received high volumes of touches,a strategy that has proven effective in securing victories over the last few weeks.

Irving has been a workhorse for Tampa Bay recently, carrying the ball 24,27, and 20 times in his last three games. During that stretch, he amassed 373 yards and five touchdowns, averaging an impressive 5.3 yards per carry. before this recent surge, he had not surpassed 21 carries in a single game all season. The expectation is that this heavy usage will continue against Detroit. In previous high-volume games, such as his performances against Dallas and Atlanta,Irving has rushed for over 160 yards,and the Buccaneers boast a perfect three-and-zero record when he touches the ball at least 21 times. Analysts predict a similar workload, with Irving likely seeing twenty or more carries as the squad attempts to control the tempo and keep the defense off balance.

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Challenges Posed by Detroit's Elite Run Defense

While Irving has found success against various opponents, the Lions present a formidable challenge with their top-ranked run defense. Detroit allows an average of only 90.4 rushing yards per game and restricts opponents to just 4.0 yards per carry. They have also allowed only six rushing touchdowns across nine games, indicating a structured and disciplined front seven. This statistic stands in stark contrast to the easier matchups Irving has faced previously. The Buccaneers recognize that finding open space will be difficult, and they anticipate a much lower yardage total compared to his recent outings. A performance of around eighty yards on twenty-plus carries would be considered a successful day against such a stingy defense, highlighting the significant upgrade in defensive quality the Buccaneers must overcome.

The absence of Lions defensive conclude Aidan Hutchinson due to injury is a notable factor, but experts suggest his impact is more pronounced on passing downs than on early-down dash plays. This means Irving must rely on physical running between the tackles rather than exploiting edge pressure. The Buccaneers' offensive line, featuring strong performances from Tristan Wirfs and Luke Goedeke, will need to execute perfectly to create lanes. if the Lions can force Tampa Bay into predictable situations, the passing offense,which has been described as ineffective,will have little room to breathe. The key for Tampa Bay will be establishing the run early to prevent Detroit from stacking the box and clogging the middle of the field,a tactic that has been their downfall in previous games against disciplined defenses.

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Expanding Role in the Passing Game and Backup Options

Irving's role is not limited to running between the tackles; the Buccaneers also plan to utilize him in the passing game to stretch the field and retain the defense honest. although his receiving nuMbers have been modest with twenty-two catches for one hundred and six yards, he showed promise in his last game against Chicago with four receptions on five targets. With the passing attack struggling to gain traction, Irving is expected to serve as a primary safety valve for the quarterback. If rookie backup Jalon Daniels sees significant playing time due to Mayfield's injury status, Irving's familiarity with the system and his ability to find soft spots in the defense will be crucial for maintaining offensive rhythm. The squad aims to get him three or four receptions, which would push his total touches past twenty-five, increasing his chances of finding the conclude zone even against a tough defense.

Strategic Implications and Matchup Dynamics

The outcome of this game hinges on whether Tampa Bay can impose its will on the ground despite the Lions' defensive prowess. The Buccaneers have a record of sixteen broken tackles through eight games, with Irving responsible for the majority, showcasing his ability to generate yards after contact. This physical running style is essential if they hope to exploit any gaps in Detroit's defensive alignment. Conversely, if the Lions can contain Irving and force Tampa Bay into long down and distance situations, their robust passing defense will likely dominate. the Buccaneers must avoid becoming one-dimensional, as defenses are already keying in on Irving. Incorporating effective play-action passes and utilizing motion to confuse the defense will be vital for keeping the Lions' defense honest and opening up running lanes for Irving. Success in this area could allow the Buccaneers to compete with a Detroit team that's favored to win but might be vulnerable to a trap game mentality after their recent victory over Tampa Bay.