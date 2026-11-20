The Tampa Bay Buccaneers face a must-win game on Sunday (they all are, from here on out) when they play the Detroit Lions in Week 11. The Bucs would like to hav

face a must-win game on Sunday when they play the Detroit Lions in Week 11. The Bucs would like to have their starting quarterback, Baker Mayfield, available for that contest.

His status was in doubt this week, though, as he's been dealing with a foot injury in conjunction with his dislocated thumb that he suffered in Week 3. The Bucs held their final practice of the week on Friday, and Mayfield once again practiced — so head coach Todd Bowles' announcement on who would start against Detroit should come as no surprise.

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Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield drops back to pass against the Chicago Bears | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Head coach Todd Bowles told reporters on Friday that Mayfield is "trending in the right direction" to play Sunday — as a result, he should be good to go and is expected to start the game against the Lions. Bowles told the media on Wednesday that he was waiting to see how Mayfield responded in practice for the rest of the week before making a decision.

Mayfield has clearly been able to practice without too much limitation, and because of that, he'll get the nod under center against Detroit. If Mayfield were unable to go, the Bucs would turn to undrafted free agent rookie quarterback Jalon Daniels. Daniels has started three games this season and is 1-2 in those games, and although he told the media Thursday that he was prepared to start if needed, Mayfield is healthy enough to get the start.

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"Continue to do what I've been doing since Chicago – doing everything I can to get all the treatment and rehab possible and prepare like a professional," Mayfield said Thursday. "For me, it's continuing that. If I continue that, I imagine being able to play. Obviously, like I told you guys before, when it came to the Steelers game, didn't think I was going to be able to.

If I feel like ‘J.D. ’ gives us a better option to win, no shame in admitting that. We'll see how it goes, but progressing well and see how tomorrow shapes up.

" Mayfield has thrown just three touchdowns to four interceptions at the head of a league-worst passing offense in yards per game. He'll work with offensive coordinator Zac Robinson and the rest of the offense to try to turn things around, but he'll have to do it while battling injury — something Mayfield is no stranger to. The Bucs will play the Lions at 1 p.m. on Sunday at Ford Field.

When they do, it seems Mayfield will get the nod. River Wells is a sports journalist from St. Petersburg, Florida, who has covered the Tampa Bay Buccaneers since 2023. He graduated with a journalism degree from the University of Florida in 2021. You can follow him on Twitter @riverhwells.