Buccal Massage Relieves Jaw Pain, Improves Facial Symmetry

A massage treatment targeting muscles inside the mouth helps alleviate jaw pain and improve facial symmetry in a long-time habitual teeth grinder and jaw clencher, with beneficial side effects on the complexion and skin vitality.

Being asked to open wide by a stranger normally only happens to Laura at the dentist, but today she is having a massage that is said to not only release jaw pain but also help sufferers look ten years younger.

The massage works by manipulating muscles deep inside the mouth, specifically targeting the TMJ or temporomandibular joint, a hinge which links the jawbone to the skull. Actress Margot Robbie is a fan, and presenter Zoe Ball, who was diagnosed with TMJ disorder, claims the treatment has helped relieve facial aches resulting from symptoms like teeth grinding and jaw clenching.

Additionally, there are beauty benefits, with the massage method claiming to create a more sculpted and lifted appearance around the jawline, jowls, and cheeks. By reducing muscular tension, improving circulation, and boosting lymphatic drainage, Laura reports that her complexion was glowing, but most immediate was the feeling of relief around her lower jaw, making her whole face feel lighter





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Buccal Massage Relieving Jaw Pain Facial Symmetry Teeth Grinding Bruxism TMJ Omniere Clinic Massage Treatment Practitioner Mauro Stachlewski

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