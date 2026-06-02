BTS Wins Artist of the Year at AMAs and Adds Third Melbourne Date to Record‑Breaking ARIRANG Tour

The globally acclaimed K‑pop group BTS earned the Artist of the Year award at the 52nd American Music Awards and responded to massive fan demand by adding an extra Melbourne concert to their expansive ARIRANG world tour, which now includes five Australian shows and a 360‑degree stadium production.

BTS took the stage at the 52nd American Music Awards in Las Vegas on May 25, 2026 to accept the coveted Artist of the Year trophy, confirming once again that the South Korean sextet remains a dominant force in global pop culture.

The group, composed of Jung‑Kook, V, Jin, RM, Suga, Jimin and J‑Hope, delivered a brief but electrifying segment in which they thanked fans, industry peers and the AMAs organizers for recognizing their creative achievements over the past year. Their appearance was a reminder that BTS continues to break records beyond the music charts, extending their influence to television, fashion and social media, where they command millions of daily interactions.

In response to overwhelming demand for tickets, BTS announced an additional Melbourne concert as part of the Australian leg of their world‑wide ARIRANG tour. The new show will be held at Marvel Stadium on Wednesday, February 10, 2026, joining two previously scheduled dates at the same venue on February 12 and 13.

Alongside the Melbourne shows, the Australian itinerary now includes two nights at Sydney's Accor Stadium on February 20 and 21, bringing the total number of performances in the country to five. Presale tickets for ARMY members open on June 3 at 10 a.m. AEST, with general sales beginning the following day.

Only fans who have pre‑registered for the ARMY Membership will be placed in the presale queue, ensuring that the most dedicated supporters receive early access to the highly coveted seats. The ARIRANG tour is shaping up to become the largest K‑pop stadium venture ever staged, covering major markets across Asia, North America, Europe, Latin America and Southeast Asia.

Its production features a 360‑degree, in‑the‑round stage that surrounds the audience, allowing fans to feel intimately connected to the performance while maximizing venue capacity. This tour marks BTS's first full‑scale headline run since their Permission to Dance on Stage trek, which sold out twelve arenas in Seoul, Los Angeles and Las Vegas.

The group also celebrated the recent release of their fifth studio album, issued in March 2026, which debuted at number one on the Billboard 200, becoming BTS's sixth chart‑topping album since 2020. With five Grammy nominations to date and the accolade of TIME's Entertainer of the Year in 2020, the seven members-RM, Jin, SUGA, J‑HOPE, Jimin, V and Jung‑Kook-continue to set new standards for artistic excellence and global outreach





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