HYBE Quarterly Earnings Hit All-Time Highs on BTS Comeback as V Opens Up About ARMY

BTS member V says he enjoys reading ARMY fan conversations and values their honesty, as the band's comeback drives HYBE's quarterly earnings to all-time highs.

HYBE, the South Korean label behind BTS, reported quarterly earnings at all-time highs, driven by the boy band's comeback. The results land as V, one of the group's members, shares new reflections on his relationship with fans known as ARMY in an interview with Harper's Bazaar Korea.

In the interview, V said he loves checking in on BTS listeners online. He likes to look at what his fans say to each other and see what the fanbase is talking about, treating those exchanges as a window into the community's mood and interests rather than a space he actively joins.

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V also acknowledged that he cannot always take part in those conversations. He said that joining in would draw attention to the interactions to the point of disrupting them, and that this restraint makes him jealous of ARMY because the fans can speak freely with one another.

V praised ARMY for always being honest with him and described the fans as an essential part of his life. He framed that honesty as one of the reasons he values the community so highly, particularly as his public profile continues to grow.

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Harper's Bazaar Korea will keep rolling out content it shot with V in collaboration with Cartier, with videos set to drop over the next few days. The timing places that content alongside BTS's ongoing global stadium tour, which supports a three-week run of shows.

V also looked ahead to his personal life. He said his life may continue to change, but he hopes he never becomes numb to the ordinary emotions everyone feels or to the happiness found in the little things. He believes keeping that sense alive is ultimately how he stays connected with people.

HYBE has teased that new music is on the horizon, both for BTS as a whole and for members pursuing solo work. Fans have speculated about whether V will follow up his 2023 EP, Layover, but no release date or format has been confirmed for any new solo project.

For now, the Cartier content rolling out over the coming days is the next confirmed release tied to V. Its arrival during the stadium tour keeps V's personal side of the story in front of fans while HYBE's record earnings show how strongly the band's comeback is carrying the company.