BTS Tops Poll as Most Anticipated World Cup 2026 Halftime Performance

BTS has been voted the most highly anticipated act for the 2026 World Cup according to a recent poll. The septet, who will perform at the final game's halftime show on July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., received over 8 million votes, or about 54% of the total responses. The poll, which closed on June 15, saw LISA finish a distant second with approximately 6.5 million votes, or 43%. Both K-pop acts dominated the survey, though other global stars like Shakira, Anitta, Katy Perry, and Madonna were also contenders. The tournament began on July 11 with opening ceremonies across the United States, Canada, and Mexico featuring performances by artists like Katy Perry, LISA, Future, Alanis Morissette, Michael Bublé, Shakira, and Burna Boy. BTS's appearance is part of a first-of-its-kind Super Bowl-style halftime show curated by Coldplay's Chris Martin, which will also include Madonna and Shakira. The overwhelming response to the poll suggests BTS's performance will be the most exciting entertainment offering of the tournament.

BTS has emerged as the most highly anticipated act for the 2026 World Cup according to the results of a recent poll. As the tournament's final game approaches, the septet is set to deliver a historic halftime performance that has captured the imagination of millions.

The poll, which closed on Monday, June 15, revealed that fans voted for the Bangtan Boys more than 8 million times, accounting for approximately 54% of the total responses. This overwhelming support underscores the global superstardom of BTS and the immense expectations surrounding their appearance. Coming in second was LISA, who commanded about 43% of the responses with more than 6.5 million votes.

The contest was effectively a two-horse race between the two K-pop giants, though other international stars such as Shakira, Anitta, Katy Perry, and Madonna were also listed as contenders in the survey. The poll asked respondents whom they were most excited to see perform during the World Cup, and the results make it clear that BTS's halftime show is the marquee entertainment event.

The 2026 World Cup officially kicked off on Thursday, July 11, with opening matches and festivities taking place jointly across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The first-day ceremonies featured a diverse lineup of performers: Katy Perry, LISA, and Future took the stage in the United States; Alanis Morissette and Michael Bublé performed in Canada; and Shakira and Burna Boy entertained the crowd in Mexico City.

These early performances set the tone for a tournament that promises to blend music and sport on a global scale. BTS's World Cup appearance won't occur until the final game on July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The septet is confirmed to perform at a first-of-its-kind Super Bowl-esque halftime show. The event is being curated by Coldplay's Chris Martin and will also feature Madonna and Shakira, creating a once-in-a-lifetime collaboration of music icons.

If the results of the poll are any indication, BTS's performance is sure to be the most exciting part of all the entertainment offerings FIFA has put together for the 2026 tournament. The combination of BTS's energetic stage presence, the spectacle of a World Cup final halftime show, and the involvement of other legendary artists makes this a historic moment in both sports and music.

The overwhelming fan response in the poll reflects the massive global following BTS has cultivated over the years. Their ability to draw such a high volume of votes, despite being up against a star-studded roster of performers, speaks to their unique cultural impact. While the opening ceremonies already delivered memorable moments across three nations, the anticipation for the final day is now at a fever pitch.

The tournament's organizers have clearly positioned the halftime show as a centerpiece event, and with BTS at the forefront, expectations are sky-high. Fans around the world will be tuning in not just for the football but for what promises to be an unforgettable musical extravaganza, marking a new era for World Cup entertainment





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