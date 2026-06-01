BTS' 'Swim' Ties 'Dynamite' for Longest No. 1 on Billboard Global Charts

BTS' 'Swim' continues its reign on the Billboard Global 200 and Global Excl. U.S. charts, matching 'Dynamite' for the group's longest-leading song with eight weeks at No. 1. The song spends its second consecutive week at the summit, becoming the first of BTS' four leaders to rule for multiple weeks since the global charts began in 2020.

BTS ' ' Swim ' continues its reign on the Billboard Global 200 and Global Excl. U.S. charts, matching ' Dynamite ' for the group's longest-leading song with eight weeks at No. 1.

'Swim' debuted atop Global Excl. U.S. in April and has now spent two consecutive weeks at the summit. This is the first of BTS' four leaders to rule for multiple weeks since the global charts began in 2020.

'Swim' drew 41.8 million streams and sold 2,000 outside the U.S. in the week ending May 28, according to Luminate. Meanwhile, 'Permission To Dance' holds at No. 2 on both charts. The next three songs on Global Excl. U.S. remain in place, with 'Billie Jean' at No. 2, 'Beauty and a Beat' at No. 3, and 'Dracula' at No. 4.

'The Cure' debuts at No. 2 on the Global 200 and No. 5 on Global Excl. U.S., with 50 million streams and 5,000 sold worldwide following its May 22 release





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