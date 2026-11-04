BTS Songwriter Lawsuit Against HYBE Dismissed

The copyright lawsuit filed against HYBE and Big Hit Music regarding the BTS hit song Swim has been dismissed by the plaintiffs, marking the end of the legal dispute.

A copyright infringement lawsuit targeting HYBE and its subsidiaries regarding the BTS hit song Swim has been formally dismissed. Attorneys for the three accusers, Steve Cooper, Jon Sandler, and Greylyn Johnson, filed a motion on November 4 to dismiss the entire case. This development concludes a legal battle that began in July when the plaintiffs alleged that HYBE had infringed upon their copyrighted demo.

Legal Dismissal Details

The dismissal was requested in a court filing submitted on November 4 by the legal team representing Cooper, Sandler, and Johnson. The motion sought to drop the lawsuit in its entirety against HYBE, HYBE America, and Big Hit Music Co. At the time of filing, it remained unclear whether a financial settlement had been reached between the parties involved. Neither the plaintiffs nor the defense immediately returned requests for comment regarding the resolution.

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Allegations And Forensic Analysis

The original complaint, filed in July, claimed that the accusers distributed copies of their demo to various industry parties in March 2025. The plaintiffs alleged that executives at Artist Publishing Group listened to the track and shared it with other songwriters who eventually contributed to Swim. After noticing similarities, the trio hired a forensic musicologist to conduct a comparative analysis of the two works.

Musicologist Findings

The forensic musicologist concluded that the BTS version contained numerous elements that were unequivocally taken from the original demo. The plaintiffs stated that upon listening to the song several times, they reached the obvious conclusion that the BTS track copied their original work in very large part. These claims formed the basis of their assertion that HYBE had infringed upon their copyrights.

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Defendants And Named Parties

The lawsuit did not name BTS members or the songwriters of the hit track as direct defendants. Instead, the legal action targeted the corporate entities HYBE, HYBE America, and Big Hit Music Co. The complaint also named the songwriters behind the BTS track, including former collaborators. The case remained in its earliest stages, as HYBE attorneys had not yet formally responded to the initial complaint before the dismissal.

Case Status And Conclusion

With the motion to dismiss filed on November 4, the legal proceedings regarding the copyright claim have effectively ended. The dismissal covers the allegations brought by Steve Cooper, Jon Sandler, and Greylyn Johnson regarding the song Swim. No further court appearances or responses are anticipated for this specific case unless new motions are filed. The resolution brings closure to the dispute that began with the March 2025 demo distribution and the subsequent July legal action.