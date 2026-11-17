Accusers dropped the copyright lawsuit against BTS RM regarding the song 'Swim'. Meanwhile, the idol debuted a new hairstyle, sparking global fan reactions as the group prepares for upcoming Asian tour dates in November and 2027.

Accusers withdrew a copyright lawsuit against BTS member RM concerning the song 'Swim' just months after initiating legal proceedings. The dismissal of the case marks a significant development for the global Kpop phenomenon, resolving a legal dispute that had cast a shadow over the track's commercial history. This news arrives simultaneously with RM's public debut of a new aesthetic, which has energized the fanbase while the group prepares for the next phase of their worldwide stadium tour.

Legal Dispute Resolved Over Hit Track

The plaintiffs formally dropped the lawsuit against BTS RM, effectively ending the legal battle over the hit song 'Swim'. The termination of the case occurred just a few months after the initial complaint was filed, providing immediate closure to the controversy surrounding the intellectual property rights of the track. This development removes a potential legal obstacle for HYBE and the group's music distribution, allowing 'Swim' to circulate without the threat of ongoing litigation.

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RM Debut Fluffy Waves Sparks Online Buzz

On Tuesday, November 17, RM showcased his new hairstyle, featuring fluffy waves and dark auburn tones that distinguish his latest look from previous styles. The singer shared images on social media, including a photo of him smiling alongside Korean artist Kim Yun Shin and snaps taken during an autumnal outdoor walk. He captioned the post with a simple greeting, prompting immediate and widespread reactions from ARMY, the group's dedicated fanbase.

Fan Reaction Drives Trending Topics Globally

The surge of engagement on the social media platform X caused RM's real name, Namjoon, to trend in the first few hours following the update. Fans expressed excitement over his distinguished appearance, with the volume of responses highlighting the strong connection between the artist and his supporters. Although RM kept comments disabled on the post, the rapid dissemination of images and reactions across digital platforms underscored the global reach of his personal updates and the band's cultural impact.

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Stadium Tour Resumes In Taiwan

BTS RM and his bandmates, including Suga, Jin, Jimin, Jung Kook, j-hope, and V, are preparing to resume their global stadium tour with a series of concerts in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. Scheduled for November 19, 21, and 22 at the Kaohsiung National Stadium, these performances follow a break taken after their late-October shows in Brazil. The group maintained a rigorous schedule across international venues since April, pausing briefly before returning to the stage in Asia.

Extended Schedule Through 2027 Announced

HYBE has confirmed that the band will continue their tour through late December before taking another short break. The group is slated to resume performances in 2027 with shows planned for Indonesia, Australia, Hong Kong, and the Philippines. Additional tour dates are currently in development, with plans to extend the trek into the first half of next year, ensuring continued engagement with fans across multiple continents.