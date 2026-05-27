BTS Fanfare, Quick Stage Setups and More Moments From Inside the 2026 American Music Awards

The award show took place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Memorial Day, with the K-pop superstar group sweeping their categories.

Jung Kook, V, Jin, RM, Suga, Jimin and Jeongjin Park of BTS accept the Artist of the Year award onstage at The 52nd American Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 25, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada.in their first award show appearance in four years, winning song of the summer, artist of the year and best male K-pop artist.

The supergroup kicked off the award show with a pre-taped performance of their song “Hooligan. ”Monday night, two of which were televised, and performed his single “Homewrecker. ” Girl group KATSEYE also took home three awards including new artist of the year. The six-member group, currently performing as five members as Manon remains on hiatus, performed their catchy new single “Pinky Up.

”New Kids on the Block Rock Vegas With "You Got It " Performance at 2026 American Music AwardsOther performers Monday included Karol G, Teyana Taylor, Hootie and the Blowfish, Keith Urban, Maluma, Green, Swims, New Kids on the Block, The Pussycat Dolls and Twenty One Pilots.

Presenters included Alysa Liu, Anthony Ramos, Busta Rhymes, EJAE, Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, GloRilla, Hannah Berner, Hilary Duff, Jason Derulo, Jake Wood, John Legend, Leon Thomas, Linda Perry, Lisa Rinna, Ludacris, Mariah the Scientist, Matt Rife, Megan Stalter and Paul W. Downs, Melanie Martinez, Nikki Glaser, Paula Abdul, Rei Ami, Riley Green and Russell Dickerson.of the Korean boy group, whose appearance at the AMAs coincided with the Las Vegas stop of their Arirang World Tour. The show kicked off with a performance of “Hooligan” that was taped during one of the two sold-out shows that the K-pop stars held at the nearby Allegiant Stadium earlier last weekend.

Fans in the room were initially told they were going to get to witness a performance by BTS, which sent the excited crowd into excitement. Much like for those at home, thewas shared via a screen, as it was pre-taped. That, however, didn’t stop the excitement in the arena. Throughout the night, the group’s fans, collectively known as ARMY, would erupt in cheers whenever the group was mentioned during the camera breaks.

Once the group arrived, spotted as they went out to present the female R&B artist of the year to SZA, the crowd was deafening. The group went on to winning three awards throughout the night. As evidenced by their sweep, BTS was a hot topic of conversation throughout the night, even before the seven-member group arrived. A crowd host inside the arena wandered throughout the seats during the commercial break.

At one point, he brought a young girl to the B-stage to show her what it was like to say hello to a crowd of more than 10,000 people. The young girl, like nearly every other person who spoke from the crowd during the commercial break, was there to see BTS. In an award show like the AMAs, stars can find themselves presenting and performing from different spots throughout the arena.

At one point, hosteven took to the crowd to film a segment, sitting amongst some guests. Keith Urban, who performed during the Monday night telecast, was spotted chatting and high-fiving some fans as he exited from his performance. As a fan-voted award show that the general public can buy tickets for, the show gears much more towards the audience than its competing shows.

New Kids on the Block Rock Vegas With “You Got It ” Performance at 2026 American Music AwardsThe Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2026 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.





THR / 🏆 411. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Katy Perry Praises Air Canada Crew for Quick Response During FlightKaty Perry has praised Air Canada's crew after witnessing a medical emergency during a recent flight from Montreal to Los Angeles. Perry applauded the staff's quick action and consideration for a passenger in need of medical assistance. The airliner promptly replied to Perry with a promise to relay her compliment to the crew. Perry and Trudeau have been Together since last year, following her split from long-term partner Orlando Bloom

Read more »

Sophia Laforteza and K-pop group BTS to attend Coachella: Check the scheduleCheck the full schedule of the 2026 Coachella music festival, featuring appearances by Sophia Laforteza and BTS.

Read more »

One Piece Manga: Brook's Quick Draw Skills Surpass Zoro's in Brutal Style of SwordsmanshipThe Elbaph arc in One Piece continues to deliver startlingly unexpected twists as another Straw Hat crew member prepares to surpass Zoro's high level of swordsmanship. Brook, a series regular known for his comedic relief and musical talents, may come clean about his past, revealing his stance on whether the Straw Hats' enemies are worth saving or not. Furthermore, Brook's sword skills have been seen to be unmatched, as he displayed them when he was younger, which makes Zoro's abilities seem pale in comparison.

Read more »

A developer built Quick Share from scratch for phones Google forgot, and it actually worksA developer has built a working Quick Share implementation for Android devices that don't have Google Play Services.

Read more »