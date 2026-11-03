BTS Extends ARIRANG World Tour Through 2027 as HYBE Reports Record $1.135 Billion Revenue

BTS extends the ARIRANG World Tour through the first half of 2027 while HYBE reports record Q3 2026 revenue of 1.52757 trillion Korean won driven by global touring success.

HYBE has officially confirmed that the seven-member group BTS will extend its ongoing ARIRANG World Tour well into the first half of 2027. The announcement, made on Tuesday, November 3, marks a significant long-term commitment by the agency to maintain the band's global presence. Alongside the extended tour dates, the company revealed that the members are simultaneously preparing new musical material for both group projects and individual solo endeavors. This strategic decision ensures a robust presence in the international market while allowing for creative development between performance blocks.

The financial implications of this strategy were immediately apparent in HYBE's latest earnings report. The company reported an all-time high revenue of 1.52757 trillion Korean won, which is equivalent to 1.135 billion US dollars, for the third quarter of 2026. This extraordinary financial result surpasses all previous records set by the agency and highlights the immense economic impact of the global touring strategy. The surge in income underscores the effectiveness of the group's approach in maximizing ticket sales and merchandise revenue across multiple continents.

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In addition to the massive revenue figures, HYBE achieved an operating profit of 188.5 billion Korean won, translating to 140.35 million US dollars for the same period. Both revenue and operating profit significantly exceed the records established in HYBE's previous quarter. CEO Lee Jae-sang addressed these developments during an earnings call, stating that the company plans to announce additional dates for the tour. He confirmed that the agency is also preparing for the group's post-tour activities, which include both group and solo projects.

The current itinerary for the ARIRANG World Tour includes previously announced dates that run until mid-March in the Philippines. Following a brief period of time off the road, the bandmates are scheduled to resume their performances later in November. The resumption includes another run of shows in Asia as well as additional stops in Australia. The members RM, Jin, Jimin, Jung Kook, SUGA, V, and j-hope have successfully executed this multi-regional strategy, engaging fans in diverse markets.

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Since embarking on its global comeback trek in April, the septet has visited stadiums across Asia, North America, Europe, and Latin America. This extensive reach has allowed the group to sustain high engagement levels while providing sufficient time for creative development. The extension of the tour through the first half of 2027 represents a significant commitment to international audiences. It allows the group to balance their demanding performance schedules with the necessary downtime for artistic growth.

A press release from HYBE echoed CEO Lee's sentiments, noting that the extended world tour will run through the first half of 2027 while the artists work on new music and other creative ventures. The company attributes the financial success directly to BTS' world tour and the continued progress of their multihome, multigenre strategy. This approach allows the agency to diversify its revenue streams while maintaining a strong focus on core artist development.

The decision to extend the tour into 2027 signals a continued confidence in the group's ability to draw large stadium audiences globally. By integrating solo projects with group activities, the agency aims to keep each member engaged with their fanbase while preparing for future collective releases. This strategy has proven highly effective in maintaining high revenue figures and expanding the brand's global footprint.

As the group moves forward, the focus will remain on executing the extended tour schedule while balancing individual creative pursuits. The strong financial results from the third quarter of 2026 provide a stable foundation for these endeavors. Stakeholders are closely monitoring the upcoming November dates and subsequent announcements regarding new material release schedules, anticipating further growth in the coming quarters.