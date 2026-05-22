BTS Concert: Arirang World Tour Soars To Nine-Figure Start

BTS's Arirang World Tour has grossed $76.2 million and sold 417,000 tickets in eight shows in April. It has reached a nine-figure start with reported additional dates in May, totalling up to $124 million and 660,000 tickets. The tour is currently in its third month at Number One on Top Tours.
BTS grossed $76.2 million and sold 417,000 tickets in its eight April shows, including additional reported dates from the beginning of May. The tour reached $124 million and 660,000 tickets as of its May 10 concert at Mexico City’s Estadio GNP Seguros.
It’s their third month at No. 1 on Top Tours with all eight appearances being in the top six. The Arirang World Tour also set records for highest-grossing and best-selling single-venue engagement of April. The tour is scheduled for 85 shows compared to 62 on the Love Yourself Tour, making it their most expansive trek yet
BTS Concert World Tour Grossing Tickets
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