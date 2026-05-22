BTS Concert: Arirang World Tour Soars To Nine-Figure Start

BTS's Arirang World Tour has grossed $76.2 million and sold 417,000 tickets in eight shows in April. It has reached a nine-figure start with reported additional dates in May, totalling up to $124 million and 660,000 tickets. The tour is currently in its third month at Number One on Top Tours.

BTS grossed $76.2 million and sold 417,000 tickets in its eight April shows, including additional reported dates from the beginning of May. The tour reached $124 million and 660,000 tickets as of its May 10 concert at Mexico City’s Estadio GNP Seguros.

It’s their third month at No. 1 on Top Tours with all eight appearances being in the top six. The Arirang World Tour also set records for highest-grossing and best-selling single-venue engagement of April. The tour is scheduled for 85 shows compared to 62 on the Love Yourself Tour, making it their most expansive trek yet





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