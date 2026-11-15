BTS Wins Three Awards at 2026 Kids Choice Awards as CBS Broadcast Marks Historic Shift

BTS and ROSÉ lead major winners at the 2026 Kids Choice Awards on CBS. K-Pop acts break records while Alex Warren hosts a slimed show on November 14.

The 2026 Kids Choice Awards delivered a historic victory for K-Pop dominance when BTS secured three major honors during the broadcast on CBS on Saturday, November 14. This marked the ceremony's first appearance on the CBS network, establishing a new era for the long-running youth event. Although BTS did not attend the taping at Television City in Hollywood, nor did they accept any awards via video link, their digital wins significantly outpaced previous K-Pop milestones. The group's latest triumphs exceeded their 2020 victory for Favorite Song with Dynamite, further cementing their global influence in the genre.

BTS achieved a unique distinction by winning Favorite Song in the K-Pop category, a feat no other artist has matched recently except for One Direction, who won twice for What Makes You Beautiful and Story of My Life. Concurrently, ROSÉ made history as the first K-Pop solo artist to win Favorite Female Artist. She defeated a formidable field that included Ariana Grande, a record-five-time winner in this category, alongside three-time winner Taylor Swift and two-time winner Miley Cyrus. These simultaneous wins highlighted a strategic shift in the awards, favoring current global streaming trends over traditional American pop dominance.

Also read 2026 Kids Choice Awards: Date, Channels, and Performers

K-Pop Demon Hunters also won multiple awards, with Golden taking home Favorite Movie Soundtrack. The film beat Taylor Swift's I Knew It, I Knew You from Toy Story 5, among other contenders. The voice actors for the characters Rumi and Jinu also won Favorite Female and Male Animated Voices from a Movie, respectively. This dual victory underscored the crossover appeal of animated content driven by popular music franchises and validated the genre's transition from niche interest to mainstream global phenomenon.

Host Alex Warren led a fast-paced ninety-minute show with a focus on high-energy performances and comedic bits, including a segment where he dressed as a janitor mopping up slime. Warren publicly stated that breaking the all-time slime record was a priority for his hosting debut, indicating a competitive spirit among the production team. The show featured performances from various artists, including Ashe, who wore a wedding gown before being doused in slime during her rendition of Stop the Wedding. This visual spectacle remains a defining characteristic of the event, appealing directly to its core audience.

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Other notable musical moments included Jamie Miller performing Babydoll, which had spent four weeks at number one on the Official U.K. Singles Chart. Sofi Tukker delivered an energetic set with Tsunami, while JYT performed during the opening segment that celebrated dance hits dating back to the 1980s. The inclusion of these diverse acts provided a balanced mix of current chart-toppers and emerging talent. Presenters such as Ice Spice, Teyana Taylor, and Stella Lefty added to the star-studded atmosphere, with Lefty also experiencing the traditional sliming treatment.

Bruno Mars won Favorite Male Artist for the second consecutive year, while Sombr took home Favorite New Male Artist. Olivia Dean's Man I Need won Favorite Viral Song and is projected to be a top contender for Record and Song of the Year at the 2027 Grammy Awards. Spider-Man: Brand New Day won Favorite Movie, with stars Tom Holland and Zendaya taking home awards for Favorite Movie Actor and Actress. These hidden winners added depth to the ceremony, even if they were not all presented on-air.

Chris Pratt received the King of Comedy Award, opening with a humorous remark about his four children. He noted that the miniature orange blimp he received was the closest he would ever get to an Oscar. Pratt emphasized a message of kindness, stating that jokes can hurt people and that kind comedy is the best kind. This positive messaging aligned with the show's PG rating and family-friendly tone, ensuring the event remained relevant and engaging for its young demographic.

Chris Pratt also presented the award for Favorite TV Show Reality Competition, feigning confusion about his missing castmates who were supposed to attend. He claimed to have emailed them on Thursday to remind them of the flight to Los Angeles, adding a layer of improvised comedy to the segment. Presenter Keke Palmer commented on the fancy set, telling CBS that they had money that year. These interactions between hosts and winners added a personal touch to the highly produced event, making it feel more intimate despite its scale.

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The success of the South Korean entertainment giant extended beyond music categories, reflecting broader cultural penetration. While specific voting numbers were not released, the sheer volume of wins signaled a decisive endorsement by the young demographic that drives the awards. The ceremony's ability to highlight international acts over local celebrities suggests a changing landscape in youth entertainment preferences. This trend mirrors the global rise of K-Pop, which has consistently topped charts and sold out stadiums worldwide.

Only a dozen of the many awards were presented on the show, with producers programming the broadcast with winners who were willing and able to appear. Viewers at home were unaware of some victories unless they consulted additional broadcast materials. The 2026 Kids Choice Awards successfully navigated the challenge of balancing traditional American pop stars with international K-Pop idols. By awarding BTS and ROSÉ major honors, the ceremony acknowledged the shifting demographics of its audience and set a new precedent for future broadcasts.

The show's focus on positive messages and high-energy performances ensured it remained a significant cultural moment. This year's event likely increases the visibility of non-English language artists in mainstream awards ceremonies. The inclusion of K-Pop Demon Hunters and other international acts further validates the genre's transition from niche interest to mainstream global phenomenon. The ceremony effectively bridged the gap between music, animation, and film, creating a multifaceted celebration of pop culture that resonated with a global audience.