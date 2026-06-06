BTC price update: Bitcoin reclaims $61,000 after dipping below $60,000 in an AI-led rout

Bitcoin fell as low as $59,227 overnight before recovering, steadying after Friday's strong jobs report set off a selloff that sank the Nasdaq 100 about 5% and rattled stocks, bonds and crypto together.

Bitcoin fell as low as $59,227 overnight before recovering, steadying after Friday's strong jobs report set off a selloff that sank the Nasdaq 100 about 5% and rattled stocks, bonds and crypto together.

Bitcoin briefly fell below $60,000 before rebounding to about $61,000 in Saturday Asian trading, easing fears of a deeper breakdown after a weeklong slide. The drop followed a strong U.S. jobs report that spurred markets to price in higher-for-longer interest rates, sending Treasury yields and the dollar up while hammering stocks, especially AI-related names.

Crypto markets saw heavy leverage washouts with about $1.6 billion in positions liquidated over 24 hours, as major tokens like ether and solana posted steep weekly losses and Zcash plunged amid a disclosed bug. Bitcoin reclaimed the $61,000 level in Asian morning hours Saturday after briefly dipping below $60,000 overnight, steadying after a strong U.S. jobs report on Friday triggered a sharp selloff across stocks, bonds and crypto.

The token fell as low as $59,227 before buyers stepped back in, and was trading around $61,000, down about 1.3% on the day. The bounce came off a level traders had been watching closely. Bitcoin had been sliding toward $60,000 all week as a record run of ETF outflows and Strategy's first bitcoin sale since 2022 removed buyers that had supported the price.

The break below the round number overnight did not turn into a deeper breakdown, with the token recovering more than $1,500 off the low. The selloff that drove the dip started outside crypto. Friday's nonfarm payrolls report came in solid, and rather than cheering the strength, markets repriced the Federal Reserve outlook hard. Swaps now fully price a rate increase by the end of 2026, a reversal from the cuts expected under newly confirmed chair Kevin Warsh.

Two-year Treasury yields jumped 12 basis points to 4.16%, the dollar rose, and risk assets fell. The damage was worst in the AI trade. The Nasdaq 100 sank about 5%, its steepest drop since April 2025, and a gauge of chipmakers tumbled 10%. The S&P 500 fell 2.6% and failed to complete a tenth straight weekly gain.

Other tokens remain deep in the red on the week. Ether is down 21.6% over seven days to around $1,575, solana down 23.7% to $63, and XRP, dogecoin and BNB all between 13% and 20% lower. Hyperliquid's HYPE, which outperformed through most of the recent bleed, is down 9.9% over the same stretch. The leverage washout was heavy.

Around $1.60 billion in positions were liquidated over 24 hours across roughly 308,000 traders, according to CoinGlass, with longs accounting for $1.21 billion. Bitcoin saw $534 million in liquidations and ether $423 million, while Zcash, in the middle of its own 44% collapse tied to a disclosed bug in its Orchard privacy pool, logged another $115 million.

With $60,000 pierced overnight but quickly reclaimed, the question is whether bitcoin can build on the bounce or whether the level gives way on a retest. A clean break below it would put the token back into territory it last traded during the February drawdown. Santiment data show active addresses at a four-month high and social dominance near a 2026 peak after Charles Hoskinson warned of a "wave of failures" in the ecosystem.

Cardano’s ADA token has dropped to about $0.16, down nearly 30% in a week and more than 75% over the past year, marking its lowest level since December 2020. The sell-off intensified after founder Charles Hoskinson said he was taking a break and warned of a potential “wave of failures”...





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