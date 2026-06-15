BTC price prediction: Bitcoin may have bottomed at $60,000, says Coinbase (COIN) CEO

Brian Armstrong said his instinct is that bitcoin has probably found its floor, pointing to the four-year cycle that has historically marked lows.

Armstrong said his instinct is that bitcoin has probably found its floor, pointing to the four-year cycle that has historically marked lows. Coinbase chief executive Brian Armstrong said his “instinct” is that bitcoin likely bottomed around $60,000, while cautioning that no one can be certain.

Armstrong, who called bitcoin “the new digital gold,” said he remains long the token and expects its price to be significantly higher by 2030 despite the recent drawdown. Bitcoin has rebounded to above $66,000 after dipping below $60,000, but on-chain analysts warn that weak demand and unstable ETF flows mean a price floor does not yet guarantee a sustained recovery.

"My instinct is we probably have bottomed at this point, maybe at the sixty K number, but nobody can say for sure," ArmstrongI’m as bullish as ever on Bitcoin, and still long . Bitcoin traded above $66,000 on Monday, up nearly 3% over 24 hours, after the US and Iran reached a deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. The token touched a low near $59,743 on June 5, its weakest level since October 2024, before recovering.

Armstrong pointed to bitcoin's four-year halving cycle, which has historically alternated between bull and bear markets at roughly regular intervals, as a framework for reading the current drawdown. Bitcoin is now roughly 50% below its October 2025 all-time high near $126,000. The Coinbase chief also said last week that the drop in bitcoin's price was masking broader health in the crypto market.

"Derivatives, stablecoins, prediction markets are all up," he wrote on X on June 5. "It will take some time for this to sink in. "Onchain analysis firm CryptoQuant noted last week that while bitcoin has entered a historical value zone near its realized price of about $53,600, demand conditions remain deeply negative and ETF flows have not yet stabilized.

A price floor and a confirmed recovery are two different things, however, and traders will have to continue macro catalysts before a clearer direction is settled. CEX Volumes Drop to Lowest Since September 2024 as RWA Perps Hit Record High In May, combined exchange volumes fell 3.45% to $4.41T; the lowest since September 2024. RWA perpetual futures volumes rose 10.4% against the trend, hitting a new all-time high.

In May, combined exchange volumes fell 3.45% to $4.41T; the lowest since September 2024. RWA perpetual futures volumes rose 10.4% against the trend, hitting a new all-time high. In May, combined exchange volumes fell 3.45% to $4.41T; the lowest since September 2024. RWA perpetual futures volumes rose 10.4% against the trend, hitting a new all-time high. CoinDesk 20 performance update: Bittensor surges 31.9%, leading index higher





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