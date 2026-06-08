BTC news: Bitcoin's rebound triggers the most short liquidations since late April

Traders betting against bitcoin lost $504 million over 24 hours as it bounced from below $60,000, though a fresh Iran-Israel flare-up pulled prices back on Monday.

Traders betting against bitcoin lost $504 million over 24 hours as it bounced from below $60,000, though a fresh Iran-Israel flare-up pulled prices back on Monday.

Bitcoin’s sharp rebound from last week’s lows triggered about $504 million in losses for short sellers over 24 hours, the largest daily hit since late April. Total crypto liquidations reached roughly $655 million and affected more than 104,000 traders, with bitcoin and ether positions accounting for the bulk of forced closures.

After briefly climbing near $63,800 over the weekend and touching $63,700 Monday, bitcoin eased to around $62,900 amid renewed Middle East tensions and ahead of key U.S. inflation data and major IPOs. Short sellers, who profit when prices fall, lost $504 million over the 24 hours to Monday morning, the most in a single day since late April,Total liquidations across crypto reached about $655 million and hit more than 104,000 traders.

Bitcoin positions accounted for $315 million and ether for $201 million. The single biggest forced closure was a $12.3 million bitcoin futures position on the exchange OKX. A liquidation is when an exchange automatically closes a leveraged bet that has moved too far against the trader. The squeeze caps a volatile stretch for the world's largest cryptocurrency.

Bitcoin fell nearly 14% last week and briefly traded below $60,000, dragged down by Strategy's first bitcoin sale since 2022, the unwind in artificial-intelligence stocks and a record run of outflows from spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds. Many traders piled into shorts near the lows, then got caught when bitcoin rebounded to a high near $63,800 on Sunday, according to CoinDesk data. The bounce lost some steam on Monday.

Renewed strikes between Iran and Israel sent oil up more than 3% and Asian stocks sharply lower, with South Korea's KOSPI falling almost 7%. President Donald Trump urged Israel not to retaliate further. Bitcoin slipped back to around $62,900, still well above last week's floor. Bitcoin reached as high as $63,700 on Monday morning before retreating, according to CoinDesk data, with volatility likely to stay high ahead of U.S. inflation figures and a wave of major IPOs including SpaceX.

XRP recovered from four-month lows on elevated volume, but the token remains trapped below key resistance levels even as ETF inflows and exchange outflows continue to build. XRP has stabilized after a sharp sell-off, with buyers defending the $1.09 area but the token still trading within a broader downtrend. Heavy exchange outflows and steady ETF inflows suggest accumulation beneath the surface even as price action looks more like bottom-fishing than a new rally.





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