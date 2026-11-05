BT Group Slashes Workforce to 90,000 Amid TalkTalk Acquisition

BT Group reduces UK staff by 11,000 jobs as profits rise, while regulatory scrutiny of the TalkTalk takeover and rising debt raise concerns for workers and customers.

BT Group has eliminated more than 11,000 positions across the United Kingdom over the last 12 months, signaling a significant restructuring of its domestic operations. The telecommunications giant confirmed that its UK workforce, including both permanent staff and contractors, has shrunk by 11 percent to approximately 90,000 employees. This reduction was part of a broader strategic overhaul led by Chief Executive Allison Kirkby, who has stated that further job cuts remain possible as the company proceeds with its controversial acquisition of TalkTalk.

Workforce Reduction Details and Financial Impact

The scale of the job cuts within BT Group has been substantial, with precise figures showing that 11,712 UK roles were removed in the past year. More than half of these losses, totaling over 7,700 positions, occurred within the most recent six-month period. This timing coincides with a decline in immediate resource needs following the peak phase of the Openreach network build, allowing the company to trim operational overheads. Despite the heavy reductions in headcount, the financial results for the six months leading to September 2026 were positive. Pre-tax profits increased by 12 percent, reaching £1.1 billion, while total revenue grew by 1 percent to £8.8 billion. However, the company's balance sheet shows strain, with its debt pile increasing by £1 billion to reach £21 billion.

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TalkTalk Takeover and Regulatory Scrutiny

Allison Kirkby recently faced questions regarding the future of employees at TalkTalk, refusing to guarantee job security for the 900 staff members expected to join BT Group. The telecoms giant acquired TalkTalk's consumer and wholesale businesses out of administration in October for £400 million, a deal Kirkby described as unprecedented. The acquisition is projected to increase BT Group's market share from 29 percent to 35 percent. However, the deal has attracted intense scrutiny from regulators and political figures. Lisa Nandy, the Culture Secretary, intervened on public interest grounds, citing concerns that the collapse of TalkTalk could disrupt critical infrastructure, including hospitals and other essential services. The deal remains under active review by regulatory bodies.

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Competitor Response and Market Competition

The competitive landscape in the UK telecoms sector has intensified following BT Group's moves. Virgin Media O2, a major rival, has criticized the BT TalkTalk deal, labeling it a 'stitch up' that threatens fair competition. In response to the changing market dynamics, Virgin Media O2 announced on Tuesday that it is ramping up its own cost-cutting initiatives. The company aims to achieve annual savings of £800 million by 2029, with approximately £300 million of these savings expected to come from reducing labor costs. Virgin Media O2 plans to lower its labor expenses by around 30 percent, though it has not disclosed the specific number of jobs that will be eliminated. This parallel restructuring highlights a sector-wide trend of consolidation and efficiency drives.

Long-Term Strategic Goals and Future Outlook

Looking ahead, BT Group has set a clear target for its future workforce size. Allison Kirkby has outlined a plan to reduce the UK workforce, excluding international operations, to between 65,000 and 70,000 employees by the year 2030. This long-term goal is central to the company's broader overhaul strategy aimed at sustaining profitability in a competitive market. The refusal to rule out further redundancies, particularly within the newly acquired TalkTalk division, suggests that the restructuring process is far from over. As the regulatory review of the TalkTalk acquisition continues, BT Group must balance its financial objectives with the need to maintain service stability and navigate political pressures. The coming months will be critical in determining how these workforce reductions impact both the company's bottom line and its customers.